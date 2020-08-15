BCPS announces food distribution updates

Please read the following updates for Burke County Public Schools food distribution that will take effect, the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 17.
Nine elementary schools -- Ray Childers, Hildebran, George Hildebrand, Valdese, Mountain View, Mull, Oak Hill and W.A. Young -- will cook and serve food to daycares Monday through Friday (food will be delivered to those daycares not listed above). Food distribution in the car rider lines will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Thursday for all other families. You do not have to go to a school in your feeding pattern to pick up food.
Alternatively, food can be collected on Mondays and Thursdays from the BCPS Food Truck at the following locations and times:
» 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Elementary - 201 Tennessee St.
» 11:45 a.m. at PPG Paint Store - 511 Burkemont Ave.
» 12:30 p.m. at Walker Road Baptist Church - 100 Walker Road
Starting on Aug. 17 through Aug. 31, school buses will also be traveling out in the community on Mondays and Thursdays to several different locations. To see what location is closest to you, visit this link: https://bit.ly/33WGrRR or click here.
Between Aug. 17 and Aug. 28, children 18 and younger can pick up free meals through one of the distribution methods above. Meals will be available Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food for the weekend will be given on Thursdays.
Starting on Aug. 31, children receiving meals will need to be enrolled BCPS students. Distribution days, sites and times will remain the same as mentioned above. Also beginning August 31st, weekend meals can no longer be provided. Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, will receive these meals for free. If a student does not qualify, their lunch account will be charged the full price of the meal, which is $2.60 for elementary and $2.85 for middle and high. No student will be turned down a meal, but the BCPS meal charge policy will be placed back into effect.
Also, if you have not filled out a free and reduced lunch form to see if your child qualifies for free or reduced lunch, visit www.lunchapplication.com. Thank you for your continued support of Burke County Public Schools, and we look forward to serving the children in our community.
“As we start this new school year in these unprecedented times, one of the most important things we will continue to do is feed our children,” BCPS superintendent Larry Putnam said. “We are so thankful for the hard work that has been put forth by the BCPS Child Nutrition Department and Chartwells to make certain our students have healthy meals and do not go hungry.”
Those with questions regarding BCPS Child Nutrition, can call 828-433-8047.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!