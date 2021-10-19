BCPS announces spelling bee participants

Burke County Public Schools has announced the elementary and middle school spelling bee winners. These students will participate in the county-wide spelling bee on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Patton High School.
The winners are as follows:
Third grade:
Lillian McKinney, Mountain View Elementary School
Fourth grade:
Velasquez Raymundo, Glen Alpine Elementary School
Brayden Boyd, Salem Elementary School
Pyper Stevens, Oak Hill Elementary School
Fifth grade:
Talen Denton, Drexel Elementary School
Zoey Shannon, Forest Hill Elementary School
Evan Barnett, George Hildebrand Elementary School
James Bean, Icard Elementary School
Lila Hudson, Mull Elementary School
Walker Bowman, Valdese Elementary School
Gage Wiley, Hildebran Elementary School
Hailee Miller, Ray Childers Elementary School
Juilian Nolasco, Hillcrest Elementary School
Aliyah Edwards, W.A. Young Elementary School
Sixth grade:
Robert Butler, Walter Johnson Middle School
Seventh grade:
Jayden Yang, Burke Virtual Academy
Maggie Poteet, Heritage Middle School
Maddox Keller, Table Rock Middle School
Eighth grade:
Caroline Cox, East Burke Middle School
Macey Webb, Liberty Middle School