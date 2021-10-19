 Skip to main content
BCPS announces spelling bee participants
Burke County Public Schools has announced the elementary and middle school spelling bee winners. These students will participate in the county-wide spelling bee on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Patton High School.

The winners are as follows:

Third grade:

Lillian McKinney, Mountain View Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p1

McKinney

Fourth grade:

Velasquez Raymundo, Glen Alpine Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p2

Raymundo

Brayden Boyd, Salem Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p3

Boyd

Pyper Stevens, Oak Hill Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p4

Stevens

Fifth grade:

Talen Denton, Drexel Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p5

Denton

Zoey Shannon, Forest Hill Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p6

Shannon

Evan Barnett, George Hildebrand Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p7

Barnett

James Bean, Icard Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p8

Bean

Lila Hudson, Mull Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p9

Hudson

Walker Bowman, Valdese Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p10

Bowman

Gage Wiley, Hildebran Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p11

Wiley

Hailee Miller, Ray Childers Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p12

Miller

Juilian Nolasco, Hillcrest Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p13

Nolasco

Aliyah Edwards, W.A. Young Elementary School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p14

Edwards

Sixth grade:

Robert Butler, Walter Johnson Middle School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p15

Butler

Seventh grade:

Jayden Yang, Burke Virtual Academy

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p16

Yang

Maggie Poteet, Heritage Middle School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p17

Poteet

Maddox Keller, Table Rock Middle School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p18

Keller

Eighth grade:

Caroline Cox, East Burke Middle School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p19

Cox

Macey Webb, Liberty Middle School

10xx21-mnh-news-spellingbeewinners-p20

Webb
