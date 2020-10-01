BCPS assistant superintendent named superintendent of Martin County Schools

Burke County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Fonseca will be transitioning to a new professional opportunity starting Nov. 1. Fonseca has been selected as the next superintendent of Martin County Schools.
Fonseca came to Burke County Public Schools in 2015 from Watauga County Schools where he also served as assistant superintendent of schools.
Support Local Journalism
During Fonseca’s time in Burke County Public Schools, the district developed and adopted the “BCPS District Strategic Plan 2017 – 2022” and has become one of the highest performing school systems in the state.
“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in the best interest of our girls and boys, parents and community here in Burke County," Fonseca said. "Thank you to our teachers and staff for their hard work and dedication. It is because of them that Burke County Public Schools is today one of the highest performing school systems in North Carolina. Of the 115 public school systems in North Carolina, we were ranked in the mid-50s six years ago, and we had multiple schools struggling academically. Just three years later we improved academically and ranked 34th in North Carolina. Proudly, today we are ranked the 22nd highest performing school system in the state.”
According to the site niche.com, Burke County Public Schools is also currently ranked third among districts of similar size, only behind Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Henderson County Schools.
“I am extremely happy for Dr. Fonseca and this new opportunity," Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam said. "I hate to see him go, but I am grateful for Dr. Fonseca’s hard work, dedication and leadership over the last five years. There is no doubt that Martin County has gained an outstanding educator, hard worker, and most of all, a great person in Dr. Fonseca. He will undoubtedly also help Martin County improve their position in state rankings. The selfish part of me hates to see him go because he has certainly added value to the BCPS organization. However, it makes me happy to know that Dr. Fonseca’s and Burke County Public Schools’ accomplishments are well known across the state. I am sure we will continue to collaborate just as we do with multiple districts across the state. Learning from each other is one way to make our school systems better.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!