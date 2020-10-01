BCPS assistant superintendent named superintendent of Martin County Schools

“I am extremely happy for Dr. Fonseca and this new opportunity," Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam said. "I hate to see him go, but I am grateful for Dr. Fonseca’s hard work, dedication and leadership over the last five years. There is no doubt that Martin County has gained an outstanding educator, hard worker, and most of all, a great person in Dr. Fonseca. He will undoubtedly also help Martin County improve their position in state rankings. The selfish part of me hates to see him go because he has certainly added value to the BCPS organization. However, it makes me happy to know that Dr. Fonseca’s and Burke County Public Schools’ accomplishments are well known across the state. I am sure we will continue to collaborate just as we do with multiple districts across the state. Learning from each other is one way to make our school systems better.”