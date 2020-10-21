BCPS benefits from $29.5M Appalachian GEAR UP grant

“We are so excited to continue the great work with our partners across the Western North Carolina region. We strive to encourage students to envision a future strengthened by postsecondary education and the knowledge to make their dreams come true,” said Dr. James Beeler, senior director of Appalachian’s College Access Partnerships, which oversees Appalachian GEAR UP.

Burke County Public Schools has two GEAR UP coordinators who oversee the grant, Kim Logan and Jessica Stockham. They work to help identify gaps and needs regarding college preparedness. The grant allows Burke County Public Schools students to continue to receive opportunities to explore colleges and universities and learn to succeed in postsecondary education. This will be Burke County’s second stint with the multi-year grant which was first awarded in 2014.

“We are grateful to be able to continue to be a part of the GEAR UP grant,” Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam said. “The grant has been a valuable resource for our students over the past seven years, and what an opportunity it is to continue it with additional cohorts of students. Our students are more college-ready because of GEAR UP and now see that college can be in reach. GEAR UP levels the playing field for all our students -- despite economic background -- to be offered every opportunity to go to college or another place of higher learning.”