BCPS changes course, to open remotely through at least Sept. 14

Many of the other board members agreed with the decision to push back the reopening date to at least Sept. 14.

“This virus presents a clear and present danger,” board member Sam Wilkinson said. “This virus tends to – from what I can tell from the experts – to evolve almost daily. I think we can correct damage that’s done if it has to be done that way. But we can’t bring a child’s life back, and we can’t bring a teacher’s life back.”

On Friday, the CDC updated its recommendations for reopening schools. The organization cited the social, physical and emotional importance of reopening schools. However, in its recommendations, the organization also urged that if the rates of positive tests are greater than 5 percent, schools are not recommended to reopen.

“We can do this, but there’s got to be some type of campaign and program to wear masks,” board member Don Hemstreet said. “Florida listened to the politicians. Now they’re listening to the virus. I want us to listen to the virus.