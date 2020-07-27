BCPS changes course, to open remotely through at least Sept. 14

The Burke County Board of Education changed its course in an emergency meeting Monday at Olive Hill Resource Center, voting to hold remote instruction through at least Sept. 14.
Citing concerns regarding the rate of positive tests, the board voted six-to-one in favor of changing to Plan C, a departure from its July 17 vote in which it unanimously agreed to institute a variation of Plan B, with two groups of students meeting in-person for two days a week each. R.L. Icard was the lone dissenting vote.
However, the board received information from local prominent health care officials that led the board to change its direction. Chair Buddy Armour said he spoke with Dr. Gandhari Loomis, director of Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge-Morganton’s virtual hospital and a physician at Table Rock Family Medicine.
“(Loomis) volunteered to me (Sunday) night that her rate of infection is 20 percent,” Armour said. “The rate of infection in Burke County (throughout) the last two weeks (shows) they’ve steadily climbed from July 14 from 20 percent up to 32 percent on July 23.
“When we made our decision on (July 17), we said that what we decide today can’t be the end of it, because there are so many things that are fluid regarding this virus,” Armour said. “The fluidity of this virus has changed, and things just keep going up.”
Many of the other board members agreed with the decision to push back the reopening date to at least Sept. 14.
“This virus presents a clear and present danger,” board member Sam Wilkinson said. “This virus tends to – from what I can tell from the experts – to evolve almost daily. I think we can correct damage that’s done if it has to be done that way. But we can’t bring a child’s life back, and we can’t bring a teacher’s life back.”
On Friday, the CDC updated its recommendations for reopening schools. The organization cited the social, physical and emotional importance of reopening schools. However, in its recommendations, the organization also urged that if the rates of positive tests are greater than 5 percent, schools are not recommended to reopen.
“We can do this, but there’s got to be some type of campaign and program to wear masks,” board member Don Hemstreet said. “Florida listened to the politicians. Now they’re listening to the virus. I want us to listen to the virus.
“We can do this. We’re not containing this thing on the local level, but we can do something about it. People need to wear masks. That makes a tremendous difference if we just do that. We’ve got to do this ourselves – this is Burke County. This isn’t a school board problem. This is a community, and we need to have everybody on board.”
The school board’s initial reopening plan, featuring an “A day/B day,” would have created a “false sense of security,” according to board member Seth Hunt.
“I think the cleaning surfaces and things like that, while it’s good, it’s not necessarily going to be the panacea to end all,” Hunt said. “As long as you have people in these schools, and they’re going to be in close proximity, you’re doing nothing but constantly increasing the risk of contamination. People were going to get sick if you stick them back into these schools, despite our very best efforts.”
R.L. Icard said the school’s plan to open remotely would “do a huge disservice to parents,” raising concerns about students receiving food.
“I know everyone here wants kids to be in school,” chair Buddy Armour said. “I know the advantages of putting kids in school. I also don’t want kids or parents to feel like the children are getting behind. But when we’re in this pandemic state, we have to understand that everybody’s behind.”
According to superintendent Larry Putnam, Burke County Public Schools and Burke County Public Schools Virtual Academy will start Aug.17. The next scheduled board meeting is Aug. 17.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
