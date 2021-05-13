BCPS, Chartwells K12 new cafeteria program promotes food sustainability

Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells K12 support food sustainability with a new program called the Piggy Bank that feeds local pigs food waste from school cafeterias.

Marty Browning, a pig farmer in Nebo, picks up leftovers from the cafeteria each Friday at schools in western Burke County. The food slated for Browning’s pigs cannot be donated to local nonprofits or shelters because the food is not sealed or packaged.

Daniel Wall, director of BCPS Child Nutrition, is appreciative of Browning’s efforts to help control food waste from the cafeterias.

“We really appreciate Marty taking the extra food from the cafeterias,” said Wall. “Before, we just had to dump the food into landfills, so this is a way of making our school system more sustainable by giving the animals something to eat and also teaching the kids about sustainability.”

BCPS Interim Superintendent Mike Swan appreciates the initiative to help schools be more sustainable brought forth by Browning.

“This new partnership with Mr. Browning is a great way for our cafeterias to make a positive impact on the environment," said Swan. “We’re also glad we can help a local farmer keep his livestock fed. This is an amazing new avenue for the school system to take to become more environmentally friendly.”