BCPS child nutrition partners with community program

Burke County Public Schools Child Nutrition Department is partnering with The Enola Group Early Head Start to reach out to the community in a tasty way through a program called Cooking Matters.
For four weeks, the school district’s food truck and chef will help families learn how to cook nutritious meals on a budget. The first session was Thursday at the parking lot of New Day Christian Church, where four families gathered to learn new cooking skills from Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells chef Nick Bobotas. The Burke County Public Schools new food truck was used as the mobile kitchen for the event.
During the demonstration, Bobotas taught skills such as knife safety and how to properly chop vegetables while he completed a cooking demonstration with one of the parents in attendance inside the food truck.
“This was a really neat way to be involved in our community and to meet new people," Bobotas said. "Usually we are feeding thousands of students a day, but today we also focused on helping parents in the Early Head Start program learn new ways to cook for their families.”
“Thank you to Nancy Wood and Lisa Dean with Early Head Start for helping to create this partnership and give us a chance to help feed families in a different way, Daniel Wall, director of Burke County Public Schools child nutrition, said. “Opportunities such as this give our food services team and the food truck ways to help others in the community and not be just contained to serving our students and staff. We are happy to have the food truck out and a part of the local community.”
“Seeing how our child nutrition staff members are using their talents to better the community is the greatest feeling,” Larry Putnam, Burke County Public Schools superintendent said. “By helping parents learn these new skills we are helping their children to succeed as well. We appreciate Enola Group Early Head Start for reaching out to us for this partnership to make this happen.”
Nancy Wood, Burke program coordinator for Early Head Start, said her program provides child development and family support services to expectant mothers and families of children from birth to age 3. It helps families find access to community resources geared toward employment, transportation and housing.
As for the Cooking Matters curriculum, it helps teach parents how to live on a small food budget. After the cooking session, the families are given the food ingredients to take home and make the same recipe for their families.
For information on Early Head Start, visit www.enolagroup.org or call 828-475-0107. There are openings for its home-based program.
