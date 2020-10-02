BCPS child nutrition partners with community program

Burke County Public Schools Child Nutrition Department is partnering with The Enola Group Early Head Start to reach out to the community in a tasty way through a program called Cooking Matters.

For four weeks, the school district’s food truck and chef will help families learn how to cook nutritious meals on a budget. The first session was Thursday at the parking lot of New Day Christian Church, where four families gathered to learn new cooking skills from Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells chef Nick Bobotas. The Burke County Public Schools new food truck was used as the mobile kitchen for the event.

During the demonstration, Bobotas taught skills such as knife safety and how to properly chop vegetables while he completed a cooking demonstration with one of the parents in attendance inside the food truck.

“This was a really neat way to be involved in our community and to meet new people," Bobotas said. "Usually we are feeding thousands of students a day, but today we also focused on helping parents in the Early Head Start program learn new ways to cook for their families.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}