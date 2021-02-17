 Skip to main content
BCPS closed to all students Thursday
Burke County Public Schools

BCPS closed to all students Thursday

BCPS logo
Burke County Public Schools

Due to the expected inclement weather, Burke County Public Schools will be closed Thursday for all students, be it in-person, remote or virtual learning, the school system announced Wednesday afternoon.

Day cares will also be closed.

Thursday will be an optional workday for teachers, though all employees are to follow the inclement weather policy, according to the school system.

