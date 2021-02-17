BCPS closed to all students Thursday

Burke County Public Schools
Due to the expected inclement weather, Burke County Public Schools will be closed Thursday for all students, be it in-person, remote or virtual learning, the school system announced Wednesday afternoon.
Day cares will also be closed.
Thursday will be an optional workday for teachers, though all employees are to follow the inclement weather policy, according to the school system.
