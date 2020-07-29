BCPS holds informational meetings on remote learning program

“Our goal is to have a virtual school of choice within the Burke County Schools system,” Abernathy said. “All students enrolled in the academy will enjoy a flexible and supportive approach to online learning. As students work through their daily lessons, their online teachers will provide them with meaningful instruction and timely feedback.”

During the informational meetings, Abernathy outlined estimates of instructional time for each grade level. Kindergarten through second-grade students should expect anywhere from one to two hours of instruction per day, while students in grades three through five should expect to complete two to three hours daily. For those in grades six through 12, instructional time will last anywhere from three to four hours per day. That includes instructional delivery, reading and assignments.

Day's rhythm

Abernathy also gave examples of what a typical day might look like for students at each grade level.

“I want to say first of all that students are not expected to sit on a device for six hours straight a day,” Abernathy said. “The Virtual Academy is a flexible learning environment.”