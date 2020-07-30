BCPS parents weigh in on board's decision to open remotely

On Monday, the Burke County Board of Education voted to start the school year remotely. The decision came 10 days after the board voted to send Burke County Public Schools to school in a hybrid format, with two groups of students in schools for two days per week.

Sherri Boyle has three children, including a high schooler in the BCPS system, who she is opting to send to Burke County Virtual Academy. She is sending her two middle schoolers to Caldwell Connect, Caldwell County Schools’ version of the BCVA.

For Boyle, the issue of internet connectivity is something she worries about, as her children will rely on dependable internet access to complete their assignments.

“This pandemic has highlighted the great need for fast and reliable internet solutions for families in rural areas,” Boyle said. “Can you imagine me driving my three children to park next to a school bus that is equipped as a hot spot so we can sit in the car all day while they do Zoom meetings with their teachers?

“Before this pandemic, lack of quick and reliable internet was merely frustrating and inconvenient,” Boyle said. “This has now become an urgent need for all school-aged children living in rural areas.”