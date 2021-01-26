BCPS pre-K through 5th-grade students to return to schools Feb. 1 under A/B schedule

The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to send pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students back to the classroom beginning Feb. 1.

Sixth- through 12th-grade students will remain in remote learning.

After much discussion at the special-called meeting, including revoking a previous motion to remain entirely in remote learning, the board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan.

Board Chairman Buddy Armour and member Don Hemstreet voted against the motion, while board members Wendi Craven, Sam Wilkinson, R.L. Icard, Seth Hunt and Edna Weller voted in favor.

Elementary students will operate on an A-day/B-day schedule, where A students are in school on Mondays and Thursdays, while B students are in school Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays serving as professional development days.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The motion to send pre-K through fifth grade students to part-time, in-person schooling was made by Craven and seconded by Hunt.

Earlier in the meeting, Armour moved to remain in remote learning until all staff members could be vaccinated. The motion was seconded by Weller, who later revoked the motion after a number of board members, including Hunt, advocated for exploring the potential of sending at least some elementary grades back to schools.