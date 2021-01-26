BCPS pre-K through 5th-grade students to return to schools Feb. 1 under A/B schedule

The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to send pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students back to the classroom beginning Feb. 1.
Sixth- through 12th-grade students will remain in remote learning.
After much discussion at the special-called meeting, including revoking a previous motion to remain entirely in remote learning, the board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan.
Board Chairman Buddy Armour and member Don Hemstreet voted against the motion, while board members Wendi Craven, Sam Wilkinson, R.L. Icard, Seth Hunt and Edna Weller voted in favor.
Elementary students will operate on an A-day/B-day schedule, where A students are in school on Mondays and Thursdays, while B students are in school Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays serving as professional development days.
The motion to send pre-K through fifth grade students to part-time, in-person schooling was made by Craven and seconded by Hunt.
Earlier in the meeting, Armour moved to remain in remote learning until all staff members could be vaccinated. The motion was seconded by Weller, who later revoked the motion after a number of board members, including Hunt, advocated for exploring the potential of sending at least some elementary grades back to schools.
“I think it behooves us to work harder and figure out, ‘Is there not some way we could make some of these things work,’ as opposed to saying ‘We’re going to stay in Plan C, and we’re going to go home and … we’ll see you in another month and a half,” Hunt said. “I think the folks that put us in these seats require more of us.
“We’ve got very smart leadership professionals on our staff. They surely can figure certain things out about how we could possibly mix and match, say, the (pre-)K-3 kids.”
Lisa Moore, the Burke County Health Department’s public information officer, was also on hand Tuesday to address the board on COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Moore, school system employees are in the front-line essential workers category of those receiving vaccines. Those workers will not be able to receive vaccines until all of those in the Group 2, anyone age 65 or older, receive both rounds of their vaccines.
“It’s going to be weeks down the road before we get to that,” Moore said.
In the administration’s survey of elementary school teachers, a composite of 53% of them said they would prefer to remain in Plan C, according to information presented by Superintendent Larry Putnam.
