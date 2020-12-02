BCPS sees weekly high in cases for consecutive weeks

For the second straight week, the Burke County Public Schools experienced a weekly high in COVID-19 cases.

The system saw 28 cases among students and staff members last week, Nov. 23-29, according to its COVID-19 tracking chart.

The 28 cases marks the highest for any week — three more than the previous high of 25 cases reported in the school system for the week of Nov. 16-22.

Cases breakdown

For the first half of the semester, elementary schools saw the majority of cases. Recently, however, high schools have joined elementary schools as the two levels in which the majority of cases are occurring.

Last week, 11 of the 28 cases occurred in elementary schools, 10 occurred in high schools and seven at middle schools.

The weekly high for cases comes during a shortened week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Still, the school system wanted to ensure that students, staff and families were staying diligent about following protocols.

Throughout the break, principals issued a message to parents asking them to report any symptoms and positive results, said Cheryl Shuffler, the system's public relations officer.