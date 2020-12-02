BCPS sees weekly high in cases for consecutive weeks

For the second straight week, the Burke County Public Schools experienced a weekly high in COVID-19 cases.
The system saw 28 cases among students and staff members last week, Nov. 23-29, according to its COVID-19 tracking chart.
The 28 cases marks the highest for any week — three more than the previous high of 25 cases reported in the school system for the week of Nov. 16-22.
Cases breakdown
For the first half of the semester, elementary schools saw the majority of cases. Recently, however, high schools have joined elementary schools as the two levels in which the majority of cases are occurring.
Last week, 11 of the 28 cases occurred in elementary schools, 10 occurred in high schools and seven at middle schools.
The weekly high for cases comes during a shortened week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Still, the school system wanted to ensure that students, staff and families were staying diligent about following protocols.
Throughout the break, principals issued a message to parents asking them to report any symptoms and positive results, said Cheryl Shuffler, the system's public relations officer.
“Over the Thanksgiving break, we want to still attend to the health needs of your child and ensure everyone is healthy and ready to return to school next week,” the message said. “Please email our school nurse if your child tests positive for COVID-19, has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or develops symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever of 100 degrees or higher, new cough, new loss of taste or smell, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. If your child falls into any of the categories mentioned above, please do not send your child to school until the nurse of someone at the school follows up with you to determine your child’s return to school date.”
Quarantined, isolated
During the previous week, Nov. 16-22, the school system saw weekly highs in cases, students isolated and students quarantined.
Potentially due to the shortened week, the number of students quarantined due to exposure was 148, more than 100 fewer than the previous week’s 252.
Another 82 students were isolated due to symptoms.
Among staff members, 44 people were quarantined due to exposure, and 12 people were isolated due to symptoms.
The Burke County Board of Education will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. Monday at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
The board’s regular session meeting will take place Dec. 14 at the same time and place.
