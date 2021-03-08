BCPS Superintendent Larry Putnam resigns

Longtime Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam announced his resignation at the Monday evening’s work session of the Burke County Board of Education.

The sudden decision was made in closed session at the start of the meeting at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center, then announced to others in attendance later during open session.

After nearly a decade altogether in the superintendent role, Putnam said he will join Hickory’s Catawba Valley Community College as executive vice president.

Under Putnam’s guidance, the school system constructed a new Mountain View Elementary School, which opened in 2018. The school system additionally has purchased land with the purpose of building another new school in eastern Burke under Putnam. His administration also oversaw the closing Chesterfield and Rutherford College elementary schools in 2018.

The school system also has touted a 10-year high in graduation rate under Putnam, most recently reporting a 91.7% four-year cohort mark in November. The establishment of the Burke Virtual Academy and a one-to-one take-home computer ratio for students — both particularly important during remote learning during COVID-19 — and a revamped school nutrition program in partnership with Chartwells also highlight his tenure.