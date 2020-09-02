 Skip to main content
BCPS teacher dies unexpectedly in her classroom
Burke County Public Schools

A Burke County Public Schools teacher died unexpectedly in her classroom on Wednesday.

W.A. Young Elementary fifth-grade teacher Cindy Grindstaff, 50, passed away Wednesday morning.

She had been employed with the school system since Aug. 2002.

The school system was observing a professional development day for its staff so teachers did not participate in Zoom sessions with students Wednesday.

Superintendent Larry Putnam issued an email to Burke County Public Schools staff members informing them of the incident.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you some sad news,” he said in the email. “This morning at W.A. Young Elementary, Ms. Cindy Grindstaff, 5th-grade teacher, unexpectedly passed away in her classroom. I ask that you keep Cindy’s sister, Tracy Poole, 5th-grade teacher at Hildebran and her family in your prayers. Arrangements will be forthcoming.”

It is unknown at this time whether the school will close tomorrow to observe Grindstaff’s passing.

The News Herald will update this story when more information is available.

File photo

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907. 

Johnny Casey has been covering education and writing feature stories for The News Herald since Aug. 2019

