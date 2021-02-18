BCPS to operate on two-hour delay Friday

Burke County Public Schools
Burke County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday.
The school system announced the two-hour delay is for students and staff in response to the possibility of winter weather.
Elementary schools will start their four days a week of in-person classes on Monday. Middle and high school A-day students will attend in person on Monday, while B-day students will attend in person on Tuesday.
