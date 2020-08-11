BCPS working with students individually to ensure internet access

Amid the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, disparities in access to critical resources have only intensified. This disparity is particularly evident in education.
Beginning with the start of remote learning in March of the 2019-20 school year and heading into the upcoming year, many parents have expressed concerns about a lack of access to items such as Wi-Fi and computer devices.
Melanie Honeycutt, Burke County Public Schools' director of digital teaching and learning, said last week that each student will receive a laptop device. The cost will be $25 for one device, $35 for two and $50 for three or more. Families who have concerns about paying the fee should contact their students’ school principal or counselor.
The school system also has identified internet access as one of its more critical issues, said Cheryl Shuffler, its public relations officer.
According to Shuffler, there are more than 1,000 hot spots throughout the county where students and families can access the internet for free. These hot spots will help the families who aren’t able to afford a monthly internet service fee.
The school system is working with local outreach organizations, churches and businesses to ensure that no one student goes without access, and that each student’s needs are met. Along these lines, Honeycutt said the system is working to identify each student’s individual connectivity needs.
Still, many hot spots rely on cellphone towers to work, so certain areas of the county — such as near South Mountains State Park — present more obstacles for families.
There is a Wi-Fi map listed on the school system's website, where students and families can view hot spots around the county, and users also can identify “dead zones” where there is no service.
Certain places, such as any public school or local library parking lot will offer free Wi-Fi.
“If you’re in the South Mountains area, you can drive to the South Mountains Fire Department and either upload or download your work and use their Wi-Fi,” Shuffler said. “You wouldn’t want to sit out there in the car and do the work.”
Some parents have told The News Herald that they worry about having to wait in a car at a hot spot long enough for their children to complete their work.
However, as Shuffler and Honeycutt said, students only need to be there long enough to download the work material. They can then access the downloaded materials when they return home or wherever they plan on completing the assignments.
“If (students) don’t have access to internet at home, the beauty of a Chromebook is their (schoolwork) is available offline,” Honeycutt said. “Once they connect to a network, it will upload (the work).”
“From (a hot spot), students can either upload or download their work,” Shuffler said. “They don’t have to stay in the George Hildebrand Fire Department parking lot to work on their work. Once it’s downloaded, they can go back home and complete the assignments, then go back (to the hot spot) and upload the assignments.”
Monday meeting
The Burke County Board of Education called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Monday at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
In addition to Superintendent Larry Putnam’s updates and informational items, the board will discuss four action items:
- Metrics and key indicators for a return to school.
- Infection control in conjunction with auxiliary services. Hildebran Elementary School’s day care was shut down for the week after three staff members and one student contracted COVID-19 on July 31.
- A pending return to school date. At its July 27 meeting, the board voted to resume school remotely through at least Sept. 14.
- Christie Abernathy, director of Burke County Public Schools’ Virtual Academy, will provide updates on the academy. Shuffler said Tuesday the virtual academy has 2,400 students enrolled for the semester.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
