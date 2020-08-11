BCPS working with students individually to ensure internet access

Still, many hot spots rely on cellphone towers to work, so certain areas of the county — such as near South Mountains State Park — present more obstacles for families.

There is a Wi-Fi map listed on the school system's website, where students and families can view hot spots around the county, and users also can identify “dead zones” where there is no service.

Certain places, such as any public school or local library parking lot will offer free Wi-Fi.

“If you’re in the South Mountains area, you can drive to the South Mountains Fire Department and either upload or download your work and use their Wi-Fi,” Shuffler said. “You wouldn’t want to sit out there in the car and do the work.”

Some parents have told The News Herald that they worry about having to wait in a car at a hot spot long enough for their children to complete their work.

However, as Shuffler and Honeycutt said, students only need to be there long enough to download the work material. They can then access the downloaded materials when they return home or wherever they plan on completing the assignments.