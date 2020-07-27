Board approves new principal, coordinator assignments

The Burke County Board of Education approved the following promotions and new assignments during a special called meeting on Friday at the Olive Hill Resource Room.

» Dr. Kristin Edwards has been named the coordinator and principal of the new Burke County Virtual Academy

» Karen Goins has been named principal of Mull Elementary School

» Jennifer Hawkins has been named Multi Tiered System of Support (MTSS) Coordinator

» Rich Linens has been named principal of Table Rock Middle School

Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said, “Unprecedented times call for great leaders. I am proud of the administrative team we have in place and am excited to add to our team as we navigate together through this time of the COVID-19.”

Putnam said while in recent years, these types of announcements have been made much earlier before a new school year starts, we are reminded that these are not normal times.

“Each year we anticipate vacancies due to retirements, resignations and educational and maternity leaves, and this year we are learning of early retirements and resignations due to a pandemic,” Putnam said. “We are continuing our practice of promoting qualified candidates from within, which again has created a domino effect. I am confident each promotion will help our school system not only grow and achieve academically, but also persevere through a pandemic.”

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

