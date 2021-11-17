Board celebrates members, staff, students at meeting

A competitive program where students can attend focused programs in a variety of different fields, each student competed in a specific academic program. Cruz-Mendez specified in math, Ensley specified in English, Evitt specialized in math and Gomez-Rodriguez specialized in social science.

The board then went on to recognize the BCPS "Principal of the Year," Keith Ricker, principal at East Burke High School.

Recker was honored with a plaque thanking him for his service as the EBHS principal. Recker was nominated by fellow staff members and was chosen as the BCPS Principal of the Year.

The board also honored the BCPS "New Teacher of the Year," Morgan Smith, teacher at Freedom.

Smith was honored with a plaque thanking her for her service as a new teacher and former student of BCPS. Smith also had to be nominated for this award and was chosen out of other candidates.

Lastly, the board honored Stephanie Cates, exceptional child instructor at Oak Hill Elementary School.

Cates was honored for being nominated for the exceptional children educator of excellence award.

She was honored with a plaque thanking her for her service as an EC instructor and for her service to BCPS.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

