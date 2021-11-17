Board celebrates members, staff, students at meeting

The Burke County Board of Education celebrated the service of fellow board members, students and staff at Monday night's meeting at the Olive Hill Resource Center.
Members of Burke County Public Schools and the board wanted to recognize Board Chairman Buddy Armour and fellow board members Sam Wilkinson and Seth Hunt Jr. as they reach the end of their terms for this year.
The three longtime board members were honored with kind words from their fellow colleagues as well as a plaque thanking them for their service to BCPS.
Other recognitions were also announced at the meeting on Monday night.
Caroline Cox, an eighth-grade student at East Burke Middle School and Hailee Miller, fifth-grade student at Ray Childers Elementary School were honored for their participation in the 2021 Burke County Spelling Bee.
The competition was held in the Patton High School auditorium on Oct. 25.
The two students competed in a head-to-head battle for the title champion, and Cox finished in first with Miller winning runner-up.
Other students were also honored at the meeting.
Alisa Cruz-Mendez, Hunter Ensley, Mallory Evitt and Daniel Gomez-Rodriguez all students from Freedom High School, were honored for their participation in the North Carolina Governor's School.
A competitive program where students can attend focused programs in a variety of different fields, each student competed in a specific academic program. Cruz-Mendez specified in math, Ensley specified in English, Evitt specialized in math and Gomez-Rodriguez specialized in social science.
The board then went on to recognize the BCPS "Principal of the Year," Keith Ricker, principal at East Burke High School.
Recker was honored with a plaque thanking him for his service as the EBHS principal. Recker was nominated by fellow staff members and was chosen as the BCPS Principal of the Year.
The board also honored the BCPS "New Teacher of the Year," Morgan Smith, teacher at Freedom.
Smith was honored with a plaque thanking her for her service as a new teacher and former student of BCPS. Smith also had to be nominated for this award and was chosen out of other candidates.
Lastly, the board honored Stephanie Cates, exceptional child instructor at Oak Hill Elementary School.
Cates was honored for being nominated for the exceptional children educator of excellence award.
She was honored with a plaque thanking her for her service as an EC instructor and for her service to BCPS.
