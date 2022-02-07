Board fills vacant seat, continues with mask optional

Burke County Public Schools Board of Education on Monday night finally filled the vacant seat left by the death of board member R.L. Icard at the end of November.

The board voted 4-2 to fill the seat by appointing former board member Seth Hunt as his replacement during the meeting at Olive Hill Resource Center.

Hunt is expected to be sworn in Tuesday.

This is the second time Hunt has been appointed to the board, after he first was appointed in 2016 to fill the seat of long-time board member Catherine Thomas who resigned her position. He was elected to remain on the board in 2017, but was ousted by voters in the November 2021 election.

Board member Jane Sohovich was the deciding vote Monday night after abstaining in the final vote between Hunt and Gerald Hyde at the Jan. 24 meeting.

Joining Sohovich in voting in favor of appointing Hunt were board chair Wendi Craven, vice chair Aaron Johnson and board member Don Hemstreet. Board members Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor opposed.