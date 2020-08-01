Board members address faulty data, COVID-19 cases at local daycare

“We received (the information) when we walked in and sat down,” R.L. Icard said. “The problem with that is not only do you not have time to digest the information, but you don’t have time to verify the information.

“I think if there are any numbers (at meetings) that are coming from the health department, Rebecca will want to be there. She wants to be able to explain the figures. I don’t think Buddy was trying to do anything underhanded. Undoubtedly, he thought that the numbers was all that was needed. But there was more explanation that needed to be there. In dealing with the numbers from the health department, it would be nice if she was there, if at all possible, to explain the numbers because she deals with these numbers every day.”

McLeod told The News Herald she would have liked to have been invited to the meeting.

“If you’re going to use data that I gave you, let me be there to defend it,” McLeod said.

Wendi Craven said she isn’t making one more decision without the correct data and the correct people in front of her.