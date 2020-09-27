Board to meet Monday to discuss K-5 in-person return

On Monday night, the Burke County Board of Education will meet to discuss potentially sending elementary students back to school full time.
The special called meeting comes on the heels of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Sept. 17 announcement that public school districts could choose to implement Plan A for elementary schools beginning Oct. 5.
“We are able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers,” Cooper said in the release. “North Carolinians are doing the hard work to improve our numbers and trends. Many people are wearing masks, keeping social distance and being careful to protect others as well as themselves. We have shown that listening to the science works. And I’m proud of our resolve.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has seen a sustained leveling or decrease in key public health metrics.
“Our trends show that we are on the right track,” Cohen said. “It’s up to all of us to protect our progress. Our individual actions like those 3 W’s will help keep our school doors open.”
Cooper’s release stated that the current science reflects that younger children are less likely to contract, spread or show symptoms for COVID-19.
Recently, the number of local cases had been trending downward, until another 19 cases were added on Thursday. On Wednesday, the local health department reported four new cases.
The school board’s health metrics team of Seth Hunt, Don Hemstreet, Miranda Michaels, Burke County Public Schools nurse director, and Rebecca McLeod, Burke County health director, will assess the local data and present their findings to the board on Monday.
Hunt and Hemstreet have said at past meetings that the two-week rolling averages are the most indicative of the latest countywide trends. McLeod agreed and said the health department does not significantly value the daily averages, as they can be misleading.
As The News Herald reported last week, from Sept. 16-23, the schools saw an additional seven confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff, while another 146 people were forced to quarantine or isolate.
Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public relations officer, said Superintendent Larry Putnam met with district leaders earlier this week to discuss the logistics of Plan A.
“We are surveying certified staff — teachers and principals,” Shuffler said. “We continue to monitor the numbers and the COVID-19 climate in Burke County, as well as our schools. We met with elementary school principals to talk through logistics and scenarios.”
“While discussing and weighing the logistics of Plan A, we continue to take student and staff health into consideration,” the school system said in a release this week. “While we all agree returning to in-person learning is best for all students, we want to make sure we take our time in considering this option now allowed for our elementary school students.”
Expectations if Plan is Approved/Other Districts’ Plans
On Wednesday, McDowell County Schools announced its eight elementary schools will transition to Plan A beginning on Oct. 5. Neither Catawba County Schools nor Caldwell County Schools have made an announcement yet on whether to implement Plan A.
Should the board choose to send Burke elementary schools to full-time in-person instruction, the district’s Virtual Academy will not be affected. Plan A would not include middle school or high schools.
However, if the board does vote to implement Plan A in elementary schools, students and staff will be expected to follow the same safety guidelines, including wearing masks, socially distancing, and frequently washing their hands. Additionally, parents and students will still be expected to attest that the child has not been exposed to someone who has contracted the virus, and schools will maintain extensive before-school temperature and symptom screening protocols.
Monday’s meeting will take place at the Olive Hill Resource Room at 6 p.m.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
