Board to meet Monday to discuss K-5 in-person return

On Monday night, the Burke County Board of Education will meet to discuss potentially sending elementary students back to school full time.

The special called meeting comes on the heels of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Sept. 17 announcement that public school districts could choose to implement Plan A for elementary schools beginning Oct. 5.

“We are able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers,” Cooper said in the release. “North Carolinians are doing the hard work to improve our numbers and trends. Many people are wearing masks, keeping social distance and being careful to protect others as well as themselves. We have shown that listening to the science works. And I’m proud of our resolve.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has seen a sustained leveling or decrease in key public health metrics.

“Our trends show that we are on the right track,” Cohen said. “It’s up to all of us to protect our progress. Our individual actions like those 3 W’s will help keep our school doors open.”