Board votes 5-2 to send kids back two days per week

Shake off that feeling of déjà vu, because this time it’s for real.
Burke County Public Schools will return for in-person instruction.
In front of an at-capacity and demonstrative crowd Thursday night at the Olive Hill Resource Center, the Burke County Board of Education voted 5-2 in favor of implementing Plan B, a hybrid model that will utilize in-person and remote instruction.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, the school system will feature an “A-day/ B-day” schedule, with the “A” group of students meeting in schools on Mondays and Thursdays, while the “B” group meets in-person on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be conducted remotely for all students.
The BCPS Virtual Academy is unaffected by the decision, as students will continue their virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.
Board chairman Buddy Armour predicted that the board’s decision would not be unanimous. Seth Hunt moved for the board to vote on implementing a form of Plan B, which was seconded by board vice chairman R.L. Icard. While Hunt, Icard, Edna Weller, Sam Wilkinson and Wendi Craven voted in favor of implementing Plan B, Armour and Hemstreet voted against doing so.
“This is a weighted decision being discussed, debated, analyzed and frankly agonized over by countless school boards across this nation,” Armour said in his opening statement. “What we all want is simple: We know kids learn best from in-person instruction, and we all want in-person instruction for every child in Burke County. We also know that avoiding large gatherings and close social contact saves lives. And we all want to save lives and put this pandemic in our rearview mirror. The choice of what to do, as far as Plan B or Plan C, is not simple. This board no doubt will not produce a unanimous vote.”
Checking statistics
Before the vote, Hunt and Hemstreet shared their findings from the board’s health metrics team, composed of Hunt, Hemstreet, system Nursing Director Miranda Michaels and County Health Director Rebecca McLeod.
Among the slides the team presented was Policy Map’s COVID-19 seven-day rolling averages for Sept. 2 and Aug. 2. According to Policy Map’s website, the rolling averages for Aug. 2 were 18.86 new cases per day, while the average for Sept. 2 was 6.71 new cases per day. Rolling averages from the Harvard Global Health Institute, as well as statewide averages also reflected that cases were trending downward.
The team also revealed the county’s positivity rate since Aug. 2 had stayed between 4.2% and 4.7%, meeting World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended threshold of 5% positivity countywide.
“Over the past several weeks, I’ve been studiously consumed with determining what’s the best course of action regarding the provision of our children in Burke County,” Hunt said in his motion. “This process has been all-encompassing, and I considered the safety and welfare of our children, teachers and staff, as well as considering the numbers of grandparents and other at-risk people who raise our children, and those with whom our teachers and staff live with and take care of. I’ve said often that my decision would not be based on one number or set of numbers, but a composite of the data, the educational needs of our children, the safety of our children and teachers and staff, mental health needs, the needs of our intellectually/developmentally disabled students, and how we may safely and prudently allow folks back into our school on a limited basis.
“We must individually determine what risk we accept as we make decisions. But now the burden is much greater, and the consequences much more serious. With all that said … I believe that we should go forward with the restricted Plan B.”
Craven voiced frustration with a communication breakdown between her and administration officials.
“I specifically asked to speak with other administrators at the school level and Central Office and unfortunately received no response,” Craven said in the discussion. “My questions dealt with “A-day/B-day” numbers, thermometers, nurse placements, triage areas, day care options, schedules and the Virtual Academy. These were basic questions to help me form my decision if we were ready to return to school.
“As a board member, I do not understand why this information was not afforded to me, as this is the most important decision I have ever made in my professional career. I’m making this decision without all the information that I have requested.
"I personally feel that our children, teachers, staff and community rate transparency. We are all suffering. Teachers cannot keep up with the demands. Principals are exhausted. EC children are not receiving the services they need. There’s disparity between the haves and have-nots. Students are struggling with online instruction. There are connectivity issues throughout the county. Children are without food. Abuse is going unreported.”
Contentious issue
Hemstreet said he “really wrestled” with his decision. At points during his discussion, he was met with verbal outbursts from a sometimes contentious crowd gathered at the meeting. People audibly groaned, and others lashed out remarks when Hemstreet suggested the board wait to place children back in school.
“The bottom line was the safety of the children and the staff — safety from COVID,” Hemstreet said. “I want to see us at (Plan) A, is where I’d like us to be. But (Plan) C gives us a little bit of a cocoon for a period of time to look at this stuff and see we’ve really got some things we need to look at. In C, you’re safe from the virus for a period of time.
“People are scared,” Hemstreet said, to which many crowd members replied, “No, we’re not.”
Nearly a minute later, Armour had to reprimand a group of outspoken attendees.
“Excuse me; you had your chance to talk (during public comments,)” he said. “This is (Hemstreet’s) time to talk.”
After an animated back and forth between a number of audience members and Hemstreet forced Armour and Icard to intervene, Wilkinson offered his opinion.
“When I came to this meeting, I had no idea how I was going to vote,” Wilkinson said. “This is the most difficult decision I’ve dealt with in 23 years on this board. Our No. 1 priority is our kids. To be afraid for them, there’s nothing cowardly about that at all. That’s just good common sense; you ought to be afraid. That’s the time we live in right now.
“But I’ve heard enough, I’ve learned enough, and I’ve seen enough, that I personally think Burke County is ready for some form of face-to-face schooling. What we’ve got to worry about is what does Burke County want. Right now, I think Burke County wants to try some form of face-to-face education.”
Still, Wilkinson warned that the teachers he has spoken to, including his niece who is a teacher in Caldwell County, have told him that Plan B involves even more preparation and hard work than Plan C or full-time in-person instruction.
Decision's basis
Edna Weller said like Wilkinson, she was undecided on how she would vote when she arrived at the meeting. She said she came to her decision throughout the board’s discussion.
“I want us to go together,” Weller said. “So please, take the right attitude. Do the right thing. I know it’s very hard when you’ve got strong feelings, but do it in a constructive way. Let’s do this thing. Let’s do it together.”
Icard addressed a crowd member’s remark that the teachers “were on vacation” during the remote instruction period.
“My daughter is one that I’ve watched work harder since March than she has at her 15 years experience,” Icard said. “They are working hard. I just want to make sure you know that.”
Icard referred to the CDC’s stance that COVID-19 poses relatively low risk to school-age children.
“Reopening schools (the CDC) says creates opportunity to invest in education, well-being and future of one of America’s greatest assets: our children,” Icard said. “That’s the reason that I seconded the motion and feel very strongly toward it.”
Armour got the last word before the close of the discussion.
“Seldom, probably almost never, until this time has come — do board members ever have to make life-and-death decisions,” he said. “Well, this is one of them. It may be the only one, and therefore I take this decision very seriously, and I do err on the side of caution. We cannot live our lives in fear, but we have to live our lives intelligently. I don’t apologize for wanting to keep you, your kid’s family, your teachers, your teachers’ family safe. I don’t, because I think that’s what we’re called to do as board members.”
Ready for cases
Armour referred to this week’s news of two Caldwell County students contracting COVID-19 as school system and health officials work to sort out contact tracing to determine who needs to quarantine for two weeks.
“We know (outbreaks are) going to happen,” Armour said. “Are you prepared for that to happen if your kids go home for two weeks? Are you concerned that your child will fall further behind if they get quarantined for two weeks? So, my point is that we want to keep people as safe as we can, and we also want to understand the fact that the risk to a lot of our teachers is very high. Our focus is on keeping your kids safe, keeping our teachers safe, and all the families involved safe. That’s the way that I’ll be voting on this particular question.”
Principals and school officials will be in touch with families on specific schedules and assignments. Principals also are sharing videos of what the safety precautions in schools will look like, according to Cheryl Shuffler, the system's public relations officer. Schools will soon be reaching out to determine students’ placements in “A” and “B” groups.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!