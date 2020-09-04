Board votes 5-2 to send kids back two days per week

Icard referred to the CDC’s stance that COVID-19 poses relatively low risk to school-age children.

“Reopening schools (the CDC) says creates opportunity to invest in education, well-being and future of one of America’s greatest assets: our children,” Icard said. “That’s the reason that I seconded the motion and feel very strongly toward it.”

Armour got the last word before the close of the discussion.

“Seldom, probably almost never, until this time has come — do board members ever have to make life-and-death decisions,” he said. “Well, this is one of them. It may be the only one, and therefore I take this decision very seriously, and I do err on the side of caution. We cannot live our lives in fear, but we have to live our lives intelligently. I don’t apologize for wanting to keep you, your kid’s family, your teachers, your teachers’ family safe. I don’t, because I think that’s what we’re called to do as board members.”

Ready for cases

Armour referred to this week’s news of two Caldwell County students contracting COVID-19 as school system and health officials work to sort out contact tracing to determine who needs to quarantine for two weeks.