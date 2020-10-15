Board votes to keep K-5 in Plan B through semester

Schools in Burke County will continue to operate on Plan B through the end of this semester, after a vote from the Board of Education on Thursday.
The board voted 5-2 on plan, with R.L. Icard and Wendi Craven dissenting.
Check back with The News Herald for a more detailed breakdown of the board’s decision and other news from the meeting.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
