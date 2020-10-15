 Skip to main content
Board votes to keep K-5 in Plan B through semester
Burke County Board of Education

Board votes to keep K-5 in Plan B through semester

BCPS logo

Schools in Burke County will continue to operate on Plan B through the end of this semester, after a vote from the Board of Education on Thursday.

The board voted 5-2 on plan, with R.L. Icard and Wendi Craven dissenting.

Check back with The News Herald for a more detailed breakdown of the board’s decision and other news from the meeting.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907. 

Johnny Casey has been covering education and writing feature stories for The News Herald since Aug. 2019

