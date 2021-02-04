Board votes to send students back Feb. 22

At BCPS Superintendent Larry Putnam’s request for consistency, Icard’s motion was amended to keep Wednesdays as remote days.

“The reason for that would be Wednesday would be more of a day for cleaning … it gives teachers also a chance if there are some students that maybe are behind in some areas, they can do some remediation,” Icard said.

Board members discussed several of the considerations that have been made in sending kids back to schools.

State guidance does not require school staff to be vaccinated before opening for in-person instruction, but board member Don Hemstreet stressed the importance of getting school staff members vaccinated.

“There needs to be an advocacy and a real push to get vaccines in these teachers and staff, not just the teachers, the staff,” Hemstreet said. “We need to be talking to Blue Ridge, or whoever it is, Atrium, the county, whoever. We get this line, ‘We only get so many.’ Well, it’s got to come from somewhere.”

Health Director Rebecca McLeod addressed concerns brought by the board about getting more doses of the vaccine.

McLeod cleared up confusion regarding the distribution of vaccine doses.