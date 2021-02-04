Board votes to send students back Feb. 22

In a last-minute emergency meeting called only 18 hours before, the school board voted Thursday to send all Burke County Public Schools students back to school beginning Feb. 22.
The Burke County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to transition pre-K through fifth grade students to a modified Plan A beginning Feb. 22. Under this plan, elementary students will be in-person four days a week, and Wednesdays will continue to be remote days.
The board also voted to send middle and high school students back to class under Plan B, utilizing an “A-day/B-day” routine where “A-day” students will be in classrooms on Mondays and Thursdays, and “B-day” students will be in person on Tuesdays and Fridays. As with elementary school students, Wednesdays will serve as remote days.
The motion to send elementary students back to a modified Plan A plan came from board Vice Chair R.L. Icard.
“I think we’re very much to that point where we need to bring (students) back,” Icard said. “I think that, as was stated for the teachers and staff, I feel like we need to push that forward a little, to give them a little more time. We’ve adjusted all the rooms, taken chairs out, done all kinds of things. I think it’s asking a pretty big task.”
The motion for a modified Plan A from Icard called for elementary students to be in classrooms full time, four days a week.
At BCPS Superintendent Larry Putnam’s request for consistency, Icard’s motion was amended to keep Wednesdays as remote days.
“The reason for that would be Wednesday would be more of a day for cleaning … it gives teachers also a chance if there are some students that maybe are behind in some areas, they can do some remediation,” Icard said.
Board members discussed several of the considerations that have been made in sending kids back to schools.
State guidance does not require school staff to be vaccinated before opening for in-person instruction, but board member Don Hemstreet stressed the importance of getting school staff members vaccinated.
“There needs to be an advocacy and a real push to get vaccines in these teachers and staff, not just the teachers, the staff,” Hemstreet said. “We need to be talking to Blue Ridge, or whoever it is, Atrium, the county, whoever. We get this line, ‘We only get so many.’ Well, it’s got to come from somewhere.”
Health Director Rebecca McLeod addressed concerns brought by the board about getting more doses of the vaccine.
McLeod cleared up confusion regarding the distribution of vaccine doses.
She said due to a lack of vaccines, which are distributed by the state on a weekly basis, vaccinating the public has been difficult. Even if there were ample vaccines available, vaccine administrators can only ask the state for the maximum amount of doses they can store in their freezers, which is only 1,000 doses for the county health department, and 2,000 for the hospital.
The state requires vaccine administrators to use all of their on-hand doses within the week, McLeod said.
Ashton Robinson was one of only a few parents present at Thursday’s meeting.
Robinson has three children, including a second grader at Salem Elementary, and two young children ages 4 and 2. She also helps to take care of her sister, a fifth grader. She spoke to The News Herald after the meeting concluded.
“As a parent of a school-aged child, we are very excited that we are going to continue pursue going back (to school),” Robinson said. “I know this might not be everyone’s opinion on this, but at the same time we are all here for the kids, and we all need to put them first. We will take whatever precaution we need to do as parents, teachers and everyone else, but I feel like we need to continue this upward trend of getting the kids back in school.”
Robinson, who works as a nurse at a local facility in Morganton, said she has had to switch to second and third shifts at her facility to make more time for assisting her children with their studies.
“We’ve cried, they’ve cried – I’ve cried because they’ve cried,” Robinson said.
She said on most nights, she waits to put her 4-year-old and 2-year-old to bed at 8 p.m. before she can even start helping her 8-year-old with her schoolwork.
After concluding discussion on the vaccine and voting for a new plan for pre-K through fifth grades, it moved onto discuss plans for grades 6-12.
Icard again made the motion to send students in grades 6-12 back on a Plan B schedule, to be effective Feb. 15.
Board members discussed that motion and ultimately decided to amend it to send the students back to Plan B on Feb. 22, after a point brought up by board member Wendi Craven.
“We have many of our high school students who work outside of school,” Craven said. “I know several situations where some of our kids have even given up athletics and other extracurricular activities because of the economy and their parents have lost jobs, and so they have really picked up the pace within their family to go to work and working extra hours.”
She said that she wanted to make sure working students had time to make any necessary schedule adjustments with their employers.
The decision to send students in grades 6-12 back to school on Plan B effective Feb. 22 was unanimous at Thursday’s emergency-called meeting.
The meeting itself was not officially called until around 6:12 p.m. Wednesday night, giving less than 18-hours notice of the board’s meeting.
The News Herald sent an email to board members within a few hours of receiving notice of the meeting, questioning the legality of the meeting per North Carolina General Statute and concerns of the precedent it would set for the future of open and transparent government in Burke County.
The school board’s attorney, Chris Campbell, spoke at the top of the meeting about his legal interpretation of the statute.
The News Herald will report more on the emergency meeting interpretation arguments in another story in the Sunday edition of the newspaper.
