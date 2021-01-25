BREAKING: BCPS pre-K through 5th-grade students to return to schools Feb. 1 under A/B schedule

Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to send pre-K through fifth-grade students back to the classroom beginning Feb. 1.

Sixth through 12th grade students will remain in remote learning.

After much discussion at the special-called meeting, including revoking a previous motion to remain entirely in remote learning, the board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan.

Board Chair Buddy Armour and board member Don Hemstreet voted against the motion, while board members Wendi Craven, Sam Wilkinson, R.L. Icard, Seth Hunt and Edna Weller voted in favor.

Elementary students will operate on an A-day/B-day schedule, where A students are in school on Mondays and Thursdays, while B students are in school Tuesdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays serving as professional development days.

The motion to send pre-K through fifth grade students to part-time in-person schooling was made by Craven and seconded by Hunt.

