BREAKING: BCPS to close Thursday due to weather, will meet remotely

Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam announced Thursday will be a remote learning day for all students and instructional staff due to heavy rains and winds from Hurricane Zeta.

The announcement came Wednesday night and was posted on the school system's website.

"As the storm tracks toward Burke County overnight and into Thursday morning, Burke County is under a Tropical Storm Warning (sic)."

The school system said it has been monitoring the forecast and receiving updates rom Burke County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.

Thursday was set to be an in-person instructional day for "A-day" students and a remote learning day for "B-day" students, but will be remote for all students now.

Students should check in with their teachers to receive their assignments just as they do on regular remote learning days.

All schools will serve "A-day" students bagged lunches in the car rider lanes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

All daycares will be closed, the school system said.