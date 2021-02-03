 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Legality of school board meeting in question
BREAKING: Legality of school board meeting in question

The News Herald was made aware tonight, with less than 18-hours notice, of plans for the Burke County Public Schools Board of Education to meet tomorrow to discuss sending students back to school as early as next week.

To be clear, the newspaper IS NOT taking a stance on whether to send kids back for in-person instruction or keep them in remote learning.

The News Herald is, however, questioning the legality of the board’s emergency-called meeting, which would violate North Carolina public meeting laws.

Calling a meeting on such short notice does not give the key stakeholders — students, parents and staff — time to voice their opinions in front of the board.

This is a copy of an email the newspaper sent to the school board a few hours after it was notified of the meeting. Reporters will be present at tomorrow’s meeting, and The News Herald plans to livestream the meeting on its website and social media. Should the livestream fail, the newspaper will have a backup recording that will be uploaded as soon as possible.

+7 
Armour, Buddy (1).jpg

Armour 

 News Herald file photo
+7 
Putnam, Larry (2).jpg

Putnam 

 File photo
+7 
Icard, RL (1).jpg

Icard 

 News Herald file photo
+7 
Craven, Wendi.jpg

Craven 

 News Herald file photo
+7 
Hunt, Seth.jpg

Hunt 

 News Herald file photo
+7 
Wilkinson, Sam (1).jpg

Wilkinson 

 News Herald file photo
+7 
Weller, Edna.jpg

Weller
+7 
Hemstreet, Don.jpg

Hemstreet 

 News Herald file photo
