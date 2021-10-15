Burke County Board of Education Central District candidates

What do you think are the biggest issues facing Burke County Public Schools and how would you address them if elected? One of the biggest issues facing Burke County Public Schools is the discord between the Board and the community. The county should never be made to feel that they do not have a voice in THEIR government. I would address this issue by making myself available to each stakeholder. Maybe something along the lines of “Breakfast with the Board.” If there is transparency and effective communication between the two, issues such as mask mandates, curriculum, budget concerns, and board accountability would go over a lot smoother. Another concern is that parents are feeling that their parental choice is being stripped away from them. The board should be viewed as PARTNERS in the community, public servants working to make the voice of the people heard. Teacher recruitment and retention are an issue that needs addressing as well. We have far too many vacancies and far too many teachers leaving BCPS. Resolving this issue requires that we speak to them and be open for candid (sometimes painful) conversations as to why this is occurring and where the remedies are to correct it. Lastly, I would like to take a closer look at our EC program. There are too many programs available, funding available for our EC children to be lacking ANYTHING. We need to learn to braid funding, where and when available, to help the kids, parents, and teachers out.