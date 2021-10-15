Burke County Board of Education Central District candidates

The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates for the Burke County Board of Education Central District. They are listed in the order received.
Buddy Armour
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
What do you think are the biggest issues facing Burke County Public Schools and how would you address them if elected? The biggest issues facing our school system include: a) keeping our students and staff in the classroom together throughout the school year, b) working with our local community college system to help students who are not university-bound find and develop a marketable skillset, and 3) supporting our administration in developing strategies to get all students performing on grade-level. It is imperative that we keep students and teachers in-person this school year. I believe we must follow the Strong Schools Toolkit and use every mitigation tool (wearing masks, safe distancing, and ventilation improvements) at our disposal to keep school occupants healthy and safe. We should follow all recommendations of our health experts including the CDC, NIH, NCDHHS, and Burke County Health Department to make this happen. Upon graduation, most of our students will not be going to university. We need to continue to encourage those students to learn a marketable skill in the trades. In Burke County, there is a lot of money to be made for those who will go on to a community college to obtain a skillset to fund their future. Our guidance counselors work very hard to help all students find meaningful employment opportunities. Last year, Covid–related exposures and quarantines caused many students to miss valuable class time. Our administration continues to think outside the box to help students recover that lost contact time. The board must support them in applying strategies that will remediate those students as efficiently as possible.
What motivates you to want to become a school board member? My motivation to participate on the school board is an extension of my need to serve — to serve students, employees and parents who want current and successive generations to become good citizens who enjoy meaningful work and the prosperity that work can bring.
What skills and/or qualifications do you believe separate you from the other candidates? I believe my 48 years of experience working in various furniture roles — in management, engineering, design and business ownership — and my two-plus decades of board experience qualify me to effectively serve students, employees and families. I have degrees from Catawba Community College and Gardner-Webb University to help me navigate the complexities of that board service.
After seeing many families turn toward the Virtual Academy during the pandemic, do you think the program should be expanded for post-pandemic academic years? This pandemic has let us know that Virtual Learning is not for all students. However, many students thrive in that environment. The availability of on-line learning allows students to take courses not offered at their “home” institution. That unlimited access to subject variety makes a Virtual Academy an educational asset for our school system. But those students often need a different kind of “personal touch” from their instructors. We should continue to offer staff development especially geared toward working with on-line learners and improving virtual instruction techniques.
What do you think Burke County Public Schools can do to recruit and retain teachers within the system? Teachers feel worth and value when you praise them for their dedication and skill and when you make every effort to pay them for the hard work they do. A non-teacher really has no idea how much time our teachers put into their job away from the classroom. We have many teachers and teacher assistants supplementing their incomes because a teacher’s salary is often inadequate to cover their family’s obligations. Our teachers are no different from the remainder of society. The state salary schedule for a bachelor-degreed teacher is currently capped at $52,000.00 after teaching 25 years. Not many college graduates today would accept a job that caps your earnings at that amount given the degree and certifications required to be highly qualified to teach in the classroom. Burke County enjoys many attractions: a beautiful landscape, lakes, rivers, hiking trails, wonderful downtowns. We are five hours from the coast and less than an hour from the continental divide. But if you want to hire and retain excellent teachers, they should be adequately compensated.
What is your definition of social justice and what role do you think it plays in public schools? Any application of justice requires fairness and equity. Social justice in a school setting can be expanded to include fair and equitable access to academic opportunities and to other educational assets. Education is the one equalizer, the one tool that when effectively offered and readily received can lift a child out of poverty and restriction. The American Dream confirms that any child can be anything they would like to be — if they apply themselves and put in the necessary work. But that dream can only be achieved if the career opportunities actually exist. It is a Board of Education’s job to make a good faith effort to make sure they do exist. Our state constitution guarantees for each child “a free and basic education.” Given that all children learn differently and given the complexity of delivering a 21st century educational product, a school system is challenged every day to honor that commitment. If we fail to make good on that promise, there can be no social justice in our schools or in our society.
Tiana Sims
Candidate for: Burke County Board of Education — Central District
Age: 30
Profession/Work History: Disability Counselor
Education: BA in Sociology, BA in Criminal Justice, MS in Criminal Justice (2022)
Family: Wife & Mother of 2 BCPS Children
Community Involvement: Advocate for children & adults with disabilities, College Mentor, President of the Military Support and Leadership Club
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Do you currently owe back property taxes? No
What do you think are the biggest issues facing Burke County Public Schools and how would you address them if elected? One of the biggest issues facing Burke County Public Schools is the discord between the Board and the community. The county should never be made to feel that they do not have a voice in THEIR government. I would address this issue by making myself available to each stakeholder. Maybe something along the lines of “Breakfast with the Board.” If there is transparency and effective communication between the two, issues such as mask mandates, curriculum, budget concerns, and board accountability would go over a lot smoother. Another concern is that parents are feeling that their parental choice is being stripped away from them. The board should be viewed as PARTNERS in the community, public servants working to make the voice of the people heard. Teacher recruitment and retention are an issue that needs addressing as well. We have far too many vacancies and far too many teachers leaving BCPS. Resolving this issue requires that we speak to them and be open for candid (sometimes painful) conversations as to why this is occurring and where the remedies are to correct it. Lastly, I would like to take a closer look at our EC program. There are too many programs available, funding available for our EC children to be lacking ANYTHING. We need to learn to braid funding, where and when available, to help the kids, parents, and teachers out.
What motivates you to want to become a school board member? I am a mother of two BCPS children, both in elementary school. I’ve noticed the discord and lack of resources made available in crucial areas. I come from Las Vegas and have had experience navigating and negotiating funding for K-12 schools. These programs have proven successful and led to many children entering college, trade schools, and jobs upon graduation. In a close community like Burke County, I believe this is more than possible. I will age here and the kids of today and tomorrow will be my attorney, my doctor, my judge, my mechanic, etc. I want them to be confident and prepared to take on whatever life throws at them, and that training starts here…in Burke County, at home and at school. I see that there is a need and it is my duty to step up and help in the best way I know how.
What skills and/or qualifications do you believe separate you from the other candidates? I am your typical working mom. I worked in federal government for over a decade before transitioning over to counseling. The people I counsel are students with disabilities. I see the drive to want to succeed but so many are missing critical skills. I also have children in the BCPS system. That right there is critical. I don’t just hear about what is happening in the system, I live it. My children live it. I also get along with many people. Regardless of background. I am very approachable and make myself available to those who call, email, want to meet, etc. I am also open-minded and welcome all forms of feedback. Criticism, praise, and all that in between. I am SOLUTION-ORIENTED. I rather spend my time fixing the problems, rather than talking endless hours, days or months about the problem. I am transparent and welcome all questions. As far as formal qualifications, I have two bachelors degrees (Sociology & Criminal Justice), finishing my masters (Criminal Justice specializing in Forensics), and will begin my doctorate program (Psychology) in the fall of 2022. In sum, I am your average mom looking to make her community be the best it can be…starting with getting our school system as strong as it can be.
After seeing many families turn toward the Virtual Academy during the pandemic, do you think the program should be expanded for post-pandemic academic years? If so, how do you think it can be improved upon? I do believe the Virtual Academy should be expanded for post-pandemic academic years. There are some children that are thriving in the virtual setting and that option should not be stripped from them. Things that could serve as options to increase the available Wi-Fi hotspots available in the Salem and Drexel area. Registration deadlines and processes should made clearer so that parents are able to easily navigate how to enroll their child, when to enroll their child, and where to go to have their questions answered. Aside from that, I appreciate what the Virtual Academy offers the community. Those who may struggle with the traditional school day do not have to forsake their education. I am open for suggestions always.
What do you think Burke County Public Schools can do to recruit and retain teachers within the system? Things that BCPS can do to recruit teachers is create and maintain a strong bond with our local and neighboring colleges. Typically, these graduates are locals who understand our community. Create and host fun and innovative job fairs that would attract attention. Start asking the teachers we already have what attracted them to BCPS and integrate the feedback into the recruitment processes. We should also start looking at our interview and hiring process. Is it effective? Are we attracting the right teachers for Burke County? Is the process to rigorous? To lenient? These are questions that we would need to talk about as a community and with the staff of BCPS. To retain teachers in BCPS, we need to ensure we are providing support to our teachers, staff, and administrators. Teachers more than ever are facing burnout. There needs to be support and compassion from the board to address this. I would also like to see less red tape involved for the teachers and staff to communicate with the board. I understand chains of command, but BCPS teachers and staff should never feel they can’t speak, voice concerns, or ask for help. The better our teachers, the better our kids, the better our county.
What is your definition of social justice and what role do you think it plays in public schools? Simply put…social justice equates to fairness. It plays a huge role in our public schools. EC kids should be given equal attention, focus, and concern as our AIG kids and vice versa. Our band kids should be given the same support as our other extracurriculars. Each school should be evaluated for needs and ensure that support at Freedom High is on par with the support at East Burke, etc. (Just an example). No matter which school, which district, which community…Burke County kids should be prepared to take on this world. That is what social justice in Burke County should look like. Burke County students should be prepared for whatever opportunity is presented on the other side of graduation.
