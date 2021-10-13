Burke County Board of Education Eastern District candidates

What do you think are the biggest issues facing Burke County Public Schools and how would you address them if elected? One of the biggest issues facing our schools and public education in general, is the lack of and indifference to parental and community input in the educational process. This is especially true in the content within some areas of public instruction. I would address this issue by being open and accessible to the citizens of Burke County, to the parents of students, and to employees of BCPS. Transparency in decisions made, open communication of plans, as well as public involvement and engagement will always promote vested interest within a community. Within the last few years, we have seen more policies passed that look to keep the parents and the community out of the schools and off school grounds. I feel our board needs to look to opening opportunities for parental and community involvement in our schools while keeping student and staff safety at the forefront. Recently, many parents have voiced they feel shut out of the curriculum or supporting tools that is used to educate their student. Our district has a program called “Plan Book” it allows parents access to view lesson plans set for their student. I feel if parents were more informed on how to access and view programs like this one there would be less questioning from the parents, and less of a feeling of disconnect from the education of their child. Part of mending this disconnect also falls on the shoulders of parents; complacency, unresponsiveness and an absence of interest is directly linked to educational failure.