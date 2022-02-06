Burke County Board of Education to vote on filling vacant seat, again

The Burke County Board of Education on Friday released the agenda for its upcoming meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at the Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St. The meeting is open to the public but, due to rising COVID numbers, attendance will be limited to 50 people.

The primary item on the agenda for Monday’s meeting will be the vote to fill the vacant seat left by the death of R.L. Icard in November. The vote two weeks ago ended in a 3-2 stalemate with one abstention. Since no candidate received the required four votes to fill the seat on Jan. 24, the seat remained vacant. Board Chair Wendi Craven said she is hopeful the board can come to an agreement on a new board member Monday.

“We’re going to have to come to some conclusion,” she said. “I really wanted to fill it two weeks ago. I felt at that time, ‘well, we’ve narrowed it down to two so that will give everybody a couple weeks to think about it and assess the two.’ So, I feel like we’ll come to some conclusion.”