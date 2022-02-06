Burke County Board of Education to vote on filling vacant seat, again

The Burke County Board of Education on Friday released the agenda for its upcoming meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at the Olive Hill Resource Center at 509 W. Concord St. The meeting is open to the public but, due to rising COVID numbers, attendance will be limited to 50 people.
The primary item on the agenda for Monday’s meeting will be the vote to fill the vacant seat left by the death of R.L. Icard in November. The vote two weeks ago ended in a 3-2 stalemate with one abstention. Since no candidate received the required four votes to fill the seat on Jan. 24, the seat remained vacant. Board Chair Wendi Craven said she is hopeful the board can come to an agreement on a new board member Monday.
“We’re going to have to come to some conclusion,” she said. “I really wanted to fill it two weeks ago. I felt at that time, ‘well, we’ve narrowed it down to two so that will give everybody a couple weeks to think about it and assess the two.’ So, I feel like we’ll come to some conclusion.”
Craven said she believes every board member will have to vote between the previous meeting’s two finalists, Seth Hunt and Gerald Hyde. Craven explained that the board made a decision to narrow the race down to two and every board member will have to abide by that decision and choose between the two finalists.
Additionally, the board is slated to vote on whether to continue its current mask optional policy. While COVID numbers have dropped in recent weeks, they still remain well above the weekly average for the 2021-22 school year.
According to Craven, the Board will not vote on contact tracing at Monday’s meeting but will hear a presentation from Burke County Public Schools Director of Nursing Miranda Michaels and Danny Scalise, director of the Burke County Health Department, which may include new information from the state on the issue.
“From my understanding, there is some talk in Raleigh about contact tracing and giving us a new toolkit to go by,” Craven said. “I don’t think anything is in stone, it’s just something we’re hearing that they’re discussing.”
Craven said that the board would not act on any new information they receive about contact tracing Monday night but couldn’t rule out the possibility of a special called meeting between now and the next scheduled meeting on Mar. 3.
Additionally, the board will also hear public comments, present presidential awards for excellence in mathematics and science and vote on a budget revision. In addition to the in-person option, the meeting will also be streamed live on the Burke County Public Schools website.