Burke County foundation to host annual golf tournament

The Burke County Education Foundation Inc. will host its fifth annual golf tournament fundraiser to raise money for projects and scholarship opportunities for Burke County Public Schools.

The tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at Silver Creek Golf Club at 4241 Plantation Drive, Morganton.

Jonelle Bobak, communication specialist for the school system, said that the purpose of this tournament is to raise money for projects and opportunities for students and teachers.

Previous tournaments have raised funds for various classroom activities and career technical education scholarships for students.

They also have raised money for projects such as the Mindfulness Classroom at East Burke Middle School, Bobak said. The classroom was created to give students a safe space to go when they are struggling at school. Activities and small groups are offered there to help students overcome the feelings that are causing them trouble.

The tournament will be set up as a captain’s choice with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, according to its Facebook event page.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}