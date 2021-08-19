Burke County foundation to host annual golf tournament

The Burke County Education Foundation Inc. will host its fifth annual golf tournament fundraiser to raise money for projects and scholarship opportunities for Burke County Public Schools.
The tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at Silver Creek Golf Club at 4241 Plantation Drive, Morganton.
Jonelle Bobak, communication specialist for the school system, said that the purpose of this tournament is to raise money for projects and opportunities for students and teachers.
Previous tournaments have raised funds for various classroom activities and career technical education scholarships for students.
They also have raised money for projects such as the Mindfulness Classroom at East Burke Middle School, Bobak said. The classroom was created to give students a safe space to go when they are struggling at school. Activities and small groups are offered there to help students overcome the feelings that are causing them trouble.
The tournament will be set up as a captain’s choice with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, according to its Facebook event page.
For those not looking to play in the tournament, there are other ways to donate. Those looking to donate can sponsor a team, a hole on the course, corporate sponsorships or donate to the event directly, Bobak said.
Sponsorship levels are:
- $550 for a corporate team and hole sponsor.
- $375 high school team sponsor.
- $100 per golfer or $400 per team.
- $175 hole sponsor.
- Option to make event donation.
The school system's food truck will be at the event to serve lunch to sponsors and golfers beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Registration and payment for the event is due Sept. 24. Participants will receive a receipt for tax purposes, the post said.
Registration and payments can be mailed to the Burke Education Foundation at P.O. Box 972, Morganton NC 28680.
To register for the tournament, email Cheryl Shuffler at cmshuffler@burke.k12.nc.us or call 828-438-2989.
