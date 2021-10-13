Burke County School Board Candidates 2021

What do you think are the biggest issues facing Burke County Public Schools and how would you address them if elected? The biggest issues facing our school system are not necessarily material but how we rediscover our collective purpose during the challenging times we face. Our children are our greatest resource and we will be judged on our ability to provide our children with a better education and future than what we had. We accomplish this by continuing to employ the most qualified educational professionals we can and letting them do what they do best and supporting them. We challenge our children to do their best, to study hard. We teach them how to learn. Through these means, as they mature, they will learn the value of an education. We will prepare them to do the things they wish to do and to live the life they choose. We encourage and help them to prepare for college or to take full advantage of our Career and Technical Educational programs (CTE). We need lawyers, doctors, teachers, brick/block masons, plumbers, electricians, master carpenters, contractors. These professions, trades, and many more are how communities are created and enhanced. Finally, we fully engage our parents. Our children and our schools must have the involvement of our parents. Using all of these methods we must not let a single child fall through the cracks. Every child is important and we will not fail them. Not only are we educating children we are molding minds and lives. We are creating our future. There is nothing more important or sacred.