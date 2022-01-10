Burke County schools to return to mandatory masks

After much discussion, the Burke County Board of Education approved Monday night going back to mandated masks in the classroom for two weeks.

The decision is effective beginning Tuesday.

The board voted 4-2, with members Chairman Wendi Crave, Vice-Chairman Aaron Johnson, Don Hemstreet and Jane Sohovich in favor the measure, while members Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor voted against mandatory masks.

Hemstreet made the motion to go back to masks, but his motion also included looking at alternatives to contract tracing in the schools.

The decision comes after Burke County Public Schools announced today that North Liberty School is closed until Jan. 19 due to the number of cases among staff and students. That closure comes on the heels of Hallyburton Academy closing on Friday because of the number of cases.

More information on Monday night's board meeting will be published Tuesday.