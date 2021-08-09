Burke County student accepted into prestigious program

Many students aren’t sure what they want to be when they grow up until later in life, but that’s not the case for one Morganton student.
Sophia Poteat, a 17-year-old student from Patton High School, has been accepted into Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan, where she will continue her training in preparation to become a professional opera singer.
Poteat has been training to pursue a career in classical voice for the last five years. She is excited to finish her high school education at a school where she can continue her classical voice training as well as receive her academic education.
“I am just so excited to have this opportunity to continue learning there and meeting people because it is 35% international students at Interlochen,” Poteat said. “And that is something that really excites me. While I’m at Interlochen I will be training my voice. My goal is after I graduate from high school at Interlochen in late May, I will hopefully be going to Italy in the summer to continue studying classical voice and learning and immersing myself in Italian culture.”
Poteat was inspired to sing professionally after she attended an event at the Royal School of Church Music. She explained how she was able to interact with various professors and artists who were impressed by her singing abilities. From there, she decided this was her passion.
“Some professors and people I met while at the Royal School of Church Music were extremely impressed with me there,” Poteat said. “Which is really how I kind of decided this is what I want to pursue because I met these, you know, really amazing musicians who had traveled from all over the world to be there at that event … I’m not really in it for the success, but I want to pursue classical voice because it’s what I love.”
While pursuing her passion for classical voice, Poteat has had many role models and people that she has looked up to. Renee Fleming, a professional performer, is one of her biggest inspirations, but so are the local people who helped her throughout this journey.
“Amalie Hinson, my middle school choir director, she helped me a lot,” Poteat said. “She gave me a lot of personal and professional advice on pursuing a career in music … Nancy Taylor, the choir director at my church, was also a big inspiration. She gave me numerous solo opportunities, and she encouraged me to go to the Royal School of Church Music events … Amanda Horton, my voice, teacher, she has been there for me through the beginning of my classical music journey and I could not have gotten into the three schools that I got accepted into had it not been for her.”
Poteat is also grateful for her parents, Mark and Tiffany Poteat, and all the sacrifices they’ve made for her to get where she is today.
When asked what advice she would give to aspiring singers and performers, Poteat wanted to preface that performing professionally requires a lot of training. She wants people to understand the significant role this art form plays and how much work it really takes to make it in this industry.
“It is a hobby that requires a lot of passion and a lot of hard work,” Poteat said. “It’s a dying art, but it’s an art that I want to keep. I think of myself almost as a historian, preserving an old form of art, exactly the way they would have performed it 200-300 years ago … It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. As much as I want to see young singers do this, it’s the kind of career that you do not go into lightly.”
While Poteat will continue her professional voice training while at ICA, she is excited about the academic education she will receive there as well. She will spend her senior year at ICA, while continuing her path to become a professional opera singer.
She wants the people who have supported her from her hometown to know no matter how far she may go, she will never forget the roots she planted in Morganton.
“I also will miss everyone in Morganton who has made an impact on my life,” Poteat said “I really see this town transforming in such a beautiful way and it’s sad to leave it behind. I do love everyone here and I’ve noticed that a lot of people when they go away, they have such resentment and bitterness, like they’re so happy to get out of here. Even though I am happy to explore new things and see the world, I’ll never forget where I’m from and I will always try to acknowledge Morganton and encourage its growth.”
