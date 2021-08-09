Burke County student accepted into prestigious program

When asked what advice she would give to aspiring singers and performers, Poteat wanted to preface that performing professionally requires a lot of training. She wants people to understand the significant role this art form plays and how much work it really takes to make it in this industry.

“It is a hobby that requires a lot of passion and a lot of hard work,” Poteat said. “It’s a dying art, but it’s an art that I want to keep. I think of myself almost as a historian, preserving an old form of art, exactly the way they would have performed it 200-300 years ago … It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. As much as I want to see young singers do this, it’s the kind of career that you do not go into lightly.”

While Poteat will continue her professional voice training while at ICA, she is excited about the academic education she will receive there as well. She will spend her senior year at ICA, while continuing her path to become a professional opera singer.

She wants the people who have supported her from her hometown to know no matter how far she may go, she will never forget the roots she planted in Morganton.

“I also will miss everyone in Morganton who has made an impact on my life,” Poteat said “I really see this town transforming in such a beautiful way and it’s sad to leave it behind. I do love everyone here and I’ve noticed that a lot of people when they go away, they have such resentment and bitterness, like they’re so happy to get out of here. Even though I am happy to explore new things and see the world, I’ll never forget where I’m from and I will always try to acknowledge Morganton and encourage its growth.”

