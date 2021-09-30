Burke County students complete home-building project

The students enjoyed the process of building the home and have taken the skills they have learned and used them outside of the project.

EBHS senior Chance Townsend has taken an interest in construction and carpentry and plans to use the skills he’s learned to work on his own projects in the future.

“This stuff was fun, I actually got to participate and get hands-on,” Townsend said. “This has definitely improved the possibilities (of pursuing a construction career), but it would also help at home more than it would in a career. If I do (pursue construction), this project definitely helped.”

Burke County Public Schools bought the land to give students the opportunity to build a new home for the community. The house is under contract and will be closed on in November for the new owners to move in.

Debbie Jennings, director of career and technical education for BCPS, has enjoyed watching the land evolve into the home it is today. She is proud of the students and teachers who made the project possible and she hopes the students take away beneficial life skills from this experience.

“It’s been a great experience to watch this evolve from the ground up and watch the excitement from our students,” Jennings said. “Even for students who do not want to continue a career in construction or carpentry, they learned lifelong skills that are important when working on their own house or to help somebody else. It helps them build an understanding of what’s needed to be done and problem solve.”

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

