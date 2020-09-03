 Skip to main content
Burke County students to return under Plan B
Burke County Board of Education
School's Back

Burke County students to return under Plan B

BCPS logo

For the first time since March, Burke County Public Schools students will meet for in-person school. 

At Thursday’s Burke County Board of Education special called meeting, the board voted 5-2 in favor of implementing a form of Plan B, a hybrid model which will utilize both in-person and remote instruction. Board members

The plan will be effective beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

Details on the structure of the program – whether the school system will feature an “A day/B day” or “A week/B week” format – were not specified.

The motion was made by Seth Hunt and seconded by R.L. Icard. Board chair Buddy Armour and Don Hemstreet voted against passing the motion, while Hunt, Icard, Wendi Craven, Edna Weller and Sam Wilkinson voted for passing it.   

The board’s decision does not impact students in the Burke County Public Schools’ Virtual Academy, as those students will continue their virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester.

According to BCPS Auxiliary Services Director Bob Setzer, the schools will be deep-cleaned during second shift each day.

Check back with The News Herald soon for a more detailed story on the board’s decision.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907. 

Johnny Casey has been covering education and writing feature stories for The News Herald since Aug. 2019

