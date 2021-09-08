 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burke foundation cancels golf tournament
0 comments

Burke foundation cancels golf tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
09xx21-mnh-news-golfupdate-p1

The team representing Morganton Honda and Randy’s Golf and RV were the winners of the Fourth Annual Burke Education Foundation Golf Tournament.

 The News Herald file photo

Dear Friends of Burke County Public Schools,

The Burke Education Foundation, Inc. has made the tough decision to cancel the fifth annual golf tournament set for Oct. 8, 2021. It was a difficult but necessary decision due to the state of COVID-19 in our community. The proceeds from the tournament were meant to support Burke County Public Schools students through individual classroom projects as well as scholarship opportunities for students interested in developing trade skills. If you would still like to contribute to the foundation’s mission, donations are always welcome and can be made to the Burke Education Foundation at PO Box 972 Morganton, NC 28680-0972. The Burke Education Foundation, Inc. is a 501©(3) charitable organization. All gifts are tax deductible as the law allows. The federal tax identification number is 37-1835367. For questions, email cmshuffler@burke.k12.nc.us or call 828-438-2989.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert