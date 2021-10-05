Burke greenway to showcase student art

The Burke community can now view local student art at a new display in Morganton.
The project began with the story-walk display that was installed at Catawba Meadows Park in 2018. The display was designed as a series of 19 Plexiglass panels attached to posts, each representing a page in a story book, according to a previous The News Herald article.
The walk has since been re-created to showcase student art. Instead of story book pages, the art-walk showcases approximately 50 pieces of art from local students.
The new display was made possible by the Burke County Public Library, with support from the Library Foundation of Burke County, the Burke Women’s Fund and the Morganton Parks and Recreation Department.
Debbi Van Ordstrand, a former teacher and art enthusiast, wanted to create a way to highlight the local art teachers and their students during the pandemic. She pitched the idea to Jim Wilson, Burke County Public Library director, about turning the story-walk display into a community showcase for student artwork.
“Well I saw these teenagers out here at the park during the pandemic and I thought about how nice it would be to see some artwork out here,” Ordstrand said. “So I contacted my art teacher friends that I used to teach with and asked them if they would be willing to submit some artwork from their students.
“So I contacted Jim Wilson from the library and he did such a beautiful job. The teachers sent in their students art work and Jim scanned them and the ones he chose (for the display) were just beautiful.”
Graycie Carswell, freshman at Patton high School, is a student that has artwork on display at the new exhibit. She has been passionate about art since she was in sixth grade at Liberty Middle School.
“I started drawing when I was really young, for as long as I can remember,” Carswell said. “When I got to middle school, I met Ms. Rickertsen. She really helped me through my art journey and she introduced me to this contest because she thought that I was good enough. She put some of my pictures in there and I made it onto these plaques.”
Amber Rickertsen, visual arts teacher at LMS, played a significant role in Carswell’s art journey as well as other students. She wanted to use the new display as an opportunity to not only showcase her students, but encourage them to continue to grow in their passion for art.
“The first time students really get to experience art is in middle school,” Rickertsen said. “I want to help them appreciate why they may want to explore art in their lives, because I think that art can be more than just a profession for them. It can be a lifelong hobby or love that they develop and if I can give them a strong foundation, by the time they get to high school, those teachers can really help bloom their experience with art.”
Robin Bias, art instructor at Patton High School, and Donny Palmgren, art instructor at Freedom High School, are two other teachers who submitted their students’ work to be showcased in the art-walk.
Throughout the pandemic, Bias has tried to create opportunities to showcase her student’s work. She created two Instagram accounts and Google sites to allow anyone to see the artwork her students have created. The Instagram pages are @pattonartbva202021 and @pattonartiva202021. The Google site can be found by searching Patton High School visual arts on Google.
Palmgren wanted the community to see how art can make a strong and positive impact on students. He believes the art-walk will be an opportunity to show his students whose art is about expression and who will get better over time.
“I think students that are just starting out in art need to just do a lot of it (art),” Palmgren said. “Just have fun and enjoy yourself. The quality will come with the quantity. I think a lot of people, when they pick up something new, they feel like they should master it right away … Sometimes I have to push my students to get past that and let them know they will get better with time.”
