Burke greenway to showcase student art

“So I contacted Jim Wilson from the library and he did such a beautiful job. The teachers sent in their students art work and Jim scanned them and the ones he chose (for the display) were just beautiful.”

Graycie Carswell, freshman at Patton high School, is a student that has artwork on display at the new exhibit. She has been passionate about art since she was in sixth grade at Liberty Middle School.

“I started drawing when I was really young, for as long as I can remember,” Carswell said. “When I got to middle school, I met Ms. Rickertsen. She really helped me through my art journey and she introduced me to this contest because she thought that I was good enough. She put some of my pictures in there and I made it onto these plaques.”

Amber Rickertsen, visual arts teacher at LMS, played a significant role in Carswell’s art journey as well as other students. She wanted to use the new display as an opportunity to not only showcase her students, but encourage them to continue to grow in their passion for art.