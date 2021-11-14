Burke high senior combines love of dirt bikes with Christmas project for kids

Crump said a particular Christmas morning when he was younger was the inspiration for his project. He wrote in an essay about the project, “Every kid feels that tingle of excitement Christmas morning. The smell of the tree. The twinkling lights. The aroma of cookies drifting through the house. And most importantly to any kid, the mountain of presents under the tree. Growing up, I felt all of those, too, until one morning when I didn’t. As I looked at the presents, I felt an overwhelming sadness. A sadness for all of those kids in the world that did not have what I did on Christmas Day. I sat down and cried. I was seven years old. You see, my mother always taught us the importance of giving to others, especially when we have been blessed. Every year she took my sister and me to shop for kids like ourselves who didn’t have the pile of presents or maybe even socks for their feet. Every year, my sister and I would fill the Samaritan Purse Shoeboxes with crayons, toothbrushes, Matchbox cars, pencils, and toys hoping that our choices would bring that little bit of Christmas joy to another kid somewhere in the world.”