HICKORY — A sea of pink and the roar of hundreds of students greeted a local assistant principal Friday to show her support as she battles breast cancer.

Ray Childers Elementary Assistant Principal Jordan Ferrell was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of March.

Since that diagnosis, the school where she teaches and her two sons attend school has thrown their support behind her the whole way, including by wearing pink every Wednesday.

But this week, that schedule was flipped around a little in hopes to surprise Ferrell with a special show of support.

School nurse Heather Richard said she saw another friend who was battling breast cancer get a visit from the Pink Heals North Carolina fire truck. Pink Heals is a nonprofit that helps support cancer patients and their families, both financially and at events where patients can sign the body of the pink fire truck.

She suggested it to Ray Childers Principal Erin Wall.

The earliest date the fire truck could come to Ray Childers was Friday, so Richard and Wall started brainstorming ways they could get the whole school to don their pink without raising Ferrell’s suspicions.

“(We were) able to let our students know that today is September the first, and it was our kick-off for Relay for Life and to wear pink,” Wall said. “We were able to send out lots of emails to our staff to make sure they made some signs for Mrs. Ferrell.”

She said Ferrell has been open and honest with the students at the school about her diagnosis and her battle.

“We are trying to teach them how to care for others and how to have that empathy,” Wall said.

When Friday rolled around, Wall said staff were trying to think of ways to keep her busy Friday afternoon while they could get everyone else lined up for an afternoon surprise.

“I went to her son’s kindergarten teacher (Thursday) and I said, ‘I need for her to come do a read aloud in your classroom at this time, and to tell her that the rest of the office staff will also do read alouds in the following weeks,’” Wall said.

While Ferrell was busy reading a book to the kindergarten class, her coworkers were piling all of the other students into the bus garage where the Pink Heals firetruck was waiting.

Students smiled and giggled carrying their signs out of the school as their teachers lined them up around the fire truck, and once everyone had taken their places, the scene was set.

“Hey Jordan, I have an issue in the bus lot,” Wall called over a walkie talkie. “I need you super quick.”

Like that, she was off. Video captured by Burke County Public Schools staff showed Ferrell running down the halls thinking there was an emergency – only to be greeted by students and staff cheering her on.

“It was overwhelming,” Ferrell said. “It was overwhelming love. I feel so blessed, I feel so lucky. I really am, to be here.”

Ferrell recently found out one of her tumors now is gone, and she’ll have surgery in October.

