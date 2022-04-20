Burke schools implement new strategies to reverse pandemic learning loss

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration in March presented state lawmakers with a preliminary report on learning loss in North Carolina.

By most measures, Burke County Public Schools fared significantly better than state averages. Still, as The News Herald reported April 6, Burke County students saw significant declines in proficiency when compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to the 2020-21 state test scores.

According to Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton, the district’s quick response to school shutdowns was a key factor in reducing their impact on student performance.

Now that students have returned to a consistent five-day-a-week in-person schedule, school system administration officials are working through the data from the state to get a clear picture of exactly where students are and what needs to be done to help them recover from pandemic learning interruptions.

Auton said the school system is implementing plans to increase the number of certified staff in the district, offer targeted support to teachers and principals, bring new remediation programs to every school, and to address the mental health crisis among students, teachers and staff. She believes these measures will help reverse student learning loss and put the district back on track.

The key to reversing learning loss is understanding the data so gaps created by interrupted learning can be identified, she said. Once that happens, district support staff members work on the school level with principals and teachers to develop a plan to fill those gaps.

“This allows our staff to work efficiently to target these gaps and remediate skills missed or not fully mastered,” she said.

Auton also said that every school has built extra remediation time into its schedule to help student catch up. To lead these remediation efforts, the district has turned to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds it received in 2021. ESSER is an emergency COVID-19 relief measure passed by the federal government that provides additional funding to schools to counter the impacts of COVID-19.

The school system is using these funds to hire additional certified teachers and pay current teachers to take on additional remediation duties, she said.

According Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for the system, the district has already hired 14 retired teachers and has seen approximately 140 current teachers take on extra remediation duties.

“Principals are saying the remediation time with these current and retired teachers is making the biggest difference in helping mitigate interrupted learning,” she said.

Auton said that in addition to every county student receiving 30 to 40 minutes of remediation time, there also are targeted remediation programs directed toward students who need the most help.

When asked why the district is only in the early stages of implementing these plans more than two years after the first COVID-19-related shutdowns, Shuffler pointed out that the district has only been back in-person five days a week since the last month and a half of the 2020-21 school year.

“It wasn’t until Feb. 22 last year that middle schools and high schools came back on the A-day, B-day schedule,” she said. “It was April 12 when we brought everybody back for five days in person.”

Additionally, Shuffler said that budget uncertainties, delays at the federal level in distributing ESSER funds and new challenges posed by the delta and omicron waves earlier in the school year delayed the remediation programs.

While administration officials are not yet sure if additional ESSER funding will continue to be available in coming years, Shuffler said there currently is enough funding to cover these additional positions through the end of 2024.

In addition to remediation efforts, Auton said that instructional support staff are working to build “professional learning communities” within and between schools. These learning communities will allow teachers and schools to learn from one another so successful schools can share strategies and ideas with those who have not done as well. Auton added that Burke County support staff are not just limiting themselves to successful strategies found within the BCPS system.

“Our curriculum leaders are also in communication with other districts in our region to learn about ways other districts are finding success so that we may be able to continue to add to our repertoire of strategies employed by educators in our district,” she said.

Auton said the school system also is working hard to address the mental, physical and emotional challenges students are facing.

“Since returning to face-to-face instruction full time, the mental health of our students and staff is not the same as before,” she said. “We know that before students can learn ... their physical and mental needs must first be met.”

According to Shuffler, starting The Student Services Department back in 2017 has given the district a head start in addressing the mental, emotional and other challenges students deal with.

“The department brings together school counselors, school social workers, school nurses and school resource officers to provide a variety of support and interventions that are designed to enhance and nurture the overall well-being of our students,” Shuffler explained.

“These are a new challenge for a lot of our teachers and administrators, they’re having to attend to needs that maybe we haven’t had to before,” Auton said. “I think (teachers) are rising to that challenge, but it’s just a new part of their job.”

Ultimately, Auton believes that the commitment and dedication of Burke County teachers is going to be the one variable that makes the school system successful in the coming years.

“While we know the impacts of the pandemic may be evident for years to come, we are committed to doing what it takes to decrease these impacts as much as possible,” she said.

“Our educators are truly committed to students and want to see them succeed,” Shuffler said.

