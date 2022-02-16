Burke schools to implement new COVID procedures on Feb. 21

Burke County Public Schools has issued changes to its COVID-19 policies in response to new guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services outlined in the Strong Schools NC Toolkit.
According to the new guidance released Thursday, schools will no longer be required to contact trace and exclude potential close contact exposures from schools. Instead, the toolkit focuses on strategies that have been demonstrated to be the most effective in reducing the spread such as masking, vaccines and testing.
“BCPS’s new policies, developed in response to toolkit revisions, call for an end to exclusions from school for asymptomatic close contact exposures,” said Cheryl Shuffler, the system’s public information officer. “Students and staff who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 will still be required to stay home for at least five days after the onset of symptoms. They will be allowed to return to school on day six as long as they have been fever-free for more than 24 hours and their other symptoms are ‘improving.’”
Students and staffers who had been excluded will still be required to mask on days six through 10.
Shuffler also said that families and staffers will still be required to notify the school during school hours of positive cases and symptoms. School nurses will continue to track and notify individuals of return-to-school and mask-through dates. Nurses also will be required to maintain a spreadsheet of positive cases to be shared with teachers, principals and data managers to aid in communication with families.
Dr. Mike Swan, the system’s superintendent, said he is confident that the new policies will bring relief to the district’s overburdened school nurses.
“We could hear a collective sigh of relief from our school nurses when the changes to the toolkit were announced last week,” he said. “This will take an enormous workload off of our nurses and other school staff. ... After nearly two years of being on the frontlines of COVID-19 and pulling away from regular school nurse duties, our nurses can now return to taking care of students with allergies, asthma and bee stings, as well as ensuring medical documents and immunizations are up-to-date.”
The school system has also enlisted the help of Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative to help with the COVID-19-related duties school nurses will still need to perform, Shuffler said, adding that there will be no cost to the district as the state provides these services.
The Burke County Health Department also is collaborating with the school system to offer an after-hours vaccination in clinic at elementary schools. Times, dates and locations of clinics are being finalized.
Finally, Shuffler said that the school system will continue to maintain and update the COVID-19 dashboard on the BCPS website. It will continue to report the total number of weekly positive cases. Principals also will continue to report weekly positive totals during their weekly announcements to family.
Wendi Craven, Burke County Board of Education chair, said that the board has no plans for a meeting to address any of the new policies.
“Apparently (county Health Director Danny Scalise) feels comfortable with the toolkit as it is, so that’s what we’ll go with,” she said.
Scalise did not have any comments about Monday’s meeting.
Craven also said the board does not currently have any plans to revisit a mask mandate before the next regular meeting despite the revised guidance continuing to recommend all students and staff to wear masks consistently when indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission.
Craven said she reads the toolkit’s masking guidance as a recommendation rather than a requirement and sees no need to revisit the issue at this time and said the board would discuss masking again during its next regular meeting March 14.
Burke County’s new COVID-19 policies will go into effect Monday.
