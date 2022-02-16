Burke schools to implement new COVID procedures on Feb. 21

Burke County Public Schools has issued changes to its COVID-19 policies in response to new guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services outlined in the Strong Schools NC Toolkit.

According to the new guidance released Thursday, schools will no longer be required to contact trace and exclude potential close contact exposures from schools. Instead, the toolkit focuses on strategies that have been demonstrated to be the most effective in reducing the spread such as masking, vaccines and testing.

“BCPS’s new policies, developed in response to toolkit revisions, call for an end to exclusions from school for asymptomatic close contact exposures,” said Cheryl Shuffler, the system’s public information officer. “Students and staff who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 will still be required to stay home for at least five days after the onset of symptoms. They will be allowed to return to school on day six as long as they have been fever-free for more than 24 hours and their other symptoms are ‘improving.’”

Students and staffers who had been excluded will still be required to mask on days six through 10.