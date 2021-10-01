 Skip to main content
Burke student joins the US Army through university program
Burke student joins the US Army through university program

  • Updated
Benjamin Tolbert has signed a formal contract with the U.S. Army through the Clemson University ROTC program.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Freedom High School honor graduate and basketball player Benjamin Tolbert recently signed his formal contract with the U.S. Army through the Clemson University ROTC Fightin’ Tigers program.

Tolbert is a son of Morganton residents Danah and Mark Tolbert. He is a 2019 honors graduate from Freedom. He was awarded Clemson’s Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps scholarship following a competitive application process that screened candidates for academics, athleticism, personal character, leadership skills and community engagement.

A rising Sophomore, Tolbert is majoring in criminal justice. He earned a spot on the university’s president’s list for a 4.0 GPA his freshman year.

