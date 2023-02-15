For most adults, 100 days does not seem like a lot of time, but for a first grader, a lot can happen.

“In first grade, (100 days) is a huge deal because they grow so much in first grade,” said Mull Elementary School first-grade teacher Kimberly Richhart.

Friday, Feb. 10, marked 100 days of school for students in Burke County Public Schools. In celebration of the milestone, students across Burke County found ways to celebrate the school year being more than halfway over and recognize the progress students have made in a relatively short amount of time.

Schools celebrated the day in different ways. At some schools, students competed in T-shirt contests, while at others, students brought in 100 items, made hats and other art projects or dressed the way they think they will look when they are 100 years old. Mull Elementary pre-K teacher B.J. Brittain said the idea is to make school fun and memorable for students.

“We just want school to be as fun and engaging as possible to help them learn and retain their information,” she said.

Brittain said she is always amazed at how quickly her students make progress through the year.

“They’re in pre-K, and some have already learned their colors,” she said. “I’ve got some reading already. They couldn’t do that when they started school.”

Even some of the teachers joined in the fun. Kimberly Richhart, a first-grade teacher at Mull, dressed up the way she thinks she’ll look at 100 years old.

“I dressed up for the fun of (the students),” she said. “I knew when I came in, it was going to make their day and it was going to make them happy.”

For Mull Principal Karen Goins, the idea is to give students a fun, positive, memorable day to look back on all they’ve accomplished during the school year.

“We’re all about kids, and we want our kids to have fun while they’re learning,” she said. “So, we decided that would be the best thing to do for them.”

She said it was also nice that the 100th day fell on a half-day this year.

“It’s not a distraction for anybody, but it’s a fun time for everybody,” she said. “This is their time to show their excitement and have fun.”