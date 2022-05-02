Burke students design trophies, medallions for competition

VALDESE -- A group of students at Draughn High School in the Project Lead the Way program have recently put the skills they have learned in the classroom to the test for a special task.

Students Natalie Vang, Ashton Mears, Braxton Greene and James Stewart put their heads together to create the trophies and medallions for the Burke County Public Schools Elementary Robotics Competition. Instead of going the traditional route of ordering the same type of trophies as usual, students took on the challenge and used 3-D printing machines.

Project Lead the Way is a district-wide program providing an overview of STEM education to middle and high school students with particular focus on computer science, biomedical and real-world challenges.

“The original idea to 3D print these trophies for the elementary robotics competition came from Dr. Christie Abernathy, director of Advanced Learning and Innovation," Project Lead the Way Instructor Paul Gantt said. "She and I have worked together in the past to 3D print keychains for graduating B(urke) M(iddle) C(ollege) students. The success with these smaller items led to her asking if I could create something for the competition. This felt like a great opportunity to give students a relevant, real-world 3D printing and design opportunity to test their skills.

"I love giving students opportunities like this because projects like this are real world. With this project we basically created a design and production business. Students had to create a product in accordance with customer specifications, prototype and revise design solutions, set up a production system with our 3D printing lab and meet a customer timeline.”

Natalie Vang said she put herself in the shoes of the younger generation to see what they would like the most.

“When designing the robot, I was aiming to overachieve the expectations because a basic trophy wouldn't simply satisfy the outcome of it overall," Vang said. "While in the process of using onshape and 3D-printing, there were some problems such as measurements and structure. Although each individual part did take time to print, in the end, everything came out better than I expected.”

Ashton Mears described how he chose to make the awards.

“The first thing I did to make these awards is make a sketch in the 3D printing program, then I made the sketch into a 3D shape and put the text on it," Mears said. "Finally, I put finishing touches on the awards in the program to make them smooth and more appealing in a shape. I decided to do it this way because it makes it more special to the kids and makes the entire event more personal to me and to the kids.”

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said the program is an example of how the students are preparing for the future.

“This is one of the many examples of how our students have put their skills to the test to create a viable product," Swan said. "This is how we are preparing our students for life after high school and giving them the tools they need to succeed.”