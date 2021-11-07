Burke students partner with local business

“Since coffee and chocolate are a big part of Guatemala and what they sell there at Little Guatemala, we knew that had to be our partnership. We already know Erica and we love what they stand for, because they are acting as a bridge for our community.”

The students were able to participate in the project from receiving the coffee grounds to pouring the soap mixture into the molds. They hand wrapped each coffee soap bar and labeled them with the Little Guatemala logo and the soap ingredients.

Students also learned about the history of Little Guatemala and the family behind it. Erica Ramazzini and her husband Christian Ramazzini, co-owners of Little Guatemala, are excited to teach the youth of Burke County about their Guatemalan heritage and why it’s important to immerse themselves in other cultures outside their own.

“It’s a huge part of our mission and our hearts to work with the youth and the community,” Erica Ramazzini said. “We think it’s important for them to have a greater understanding of the different cultures around them … I went to college with Tracy and she reached out with this idea. She had some ideas and the students were interested in several things including learning about the Guatemala culture, chocolate and coffee, specifically, as far as how we get those materials from Guatemala and how we make them into products we sell.