Burke students partner with local business

Burke County Public Schools students are going from homework to hard work by partnering with a local business on a new fundraising project.
The sixth-grade AIG students from Heritage Middle School worked with their teachers on Thursday afternoon to create coffee soap. The soap was created from recycled coffee grounds from the local coffee shop Little Guatemala.
The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art/agriculture and math) Academy is a program created in partnership with Burke County Public Schools and Burke Middle College to offer students the opportunity to learn in an environment outside their normal classrooms. All AIG third- through eighth-grade students who participate in the STEAM Academy will participate in this project.
Tracy Heape, AIG instructional coach for BCPS, is one of the STEAM academy instructors. Heape saw the partnership with Little Guatemala as an opportunity for the students to emerge themselves in a different culture that has a local tie to Burke County.
“So Christie Abernathy with STEAM Academy thought it would be a great idea for the students to partner with a local business,” Heape said. “We wanted students to be in an authentic learning environment where they could pretend to be a local business owner and problem solve real problems. Little Guatemala hits close to me because Erica, one of the owners, I went to school with her and she knew we were doing a unit on agriculture.
“Since coffee and chocolate are a big part of Guatemala and what they sell there at Little Guatemala, we knew that had to be our partnership. We already know Erica and we love what they stand for, because they are acting as a bridge for our community.”
The students were able to participate in the project from receiving the coffee grounds to pouring the soap mixture into the molds. They hand wrapped each coffee soap bar and labeled them with the Little Guatemala logo and the soap ingredients.
Students also learned about the history of Little Guatemala and the family behind it. Erica Ramazzini and her husband Christian Ramazzini, co-owners of Little Guatemala, are excited to teach the youth of Burke County about their Guatemalan heritage and why it’s important to immerse themselves in other cultures outside their own.
“It’s a huge part of our mission and our hearts to work with the youth and the community,” Erica Ramazzini said. “We think it’s important for them to have a greater understanding of the different cultures around them … I went to college with Tracy and she reached out with this idea. She had some ideas and the students were interested in several things including learning about the Guatemala culture, chocolate and coffee, specifically, as far as how we get those materials from Guatemala and how we make them into products we sell.
“The kids have been working really hard by picking up the coffee grounds and making them into the soaps … The donations from the soaps will be used to create community building projects. We see the gathering of the community is very important to uniting the cultures of the community.”
The soaps are available for purchase at Little Guatemala. All proceeds will go to future community projects between the STEAM Academy students and Little Guatemala.
The cost of the soaps are based on the donations customers choose to give in support of the coffee shop and the students.
For more information, call the Little Guatemala storefront at 828-448-5934.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.