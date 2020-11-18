 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cafeteria associates gifted turkeys in lieu of holiday meal
0 comments
featured
Burke County Public Schools/Chartwells K12

Cafeteria associates gifted turkeys in lieu of holiday meal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Turkeys 1.JPG

Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells K12 cafeteria staff were each gifted turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. 

 Burke County Public Schools

Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells K12 cafeteria staff were each given a turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The turkeys were bought by Chartwells K12. Usually, to celebrate the holidays with their work family, the child nutrition staff gathers together for a big feast in December.

But as we know, this year is different.

Aaron Probst is the senior director of dining services for BCPS and Chartwells.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“In different circumstances we would have gathered together for a meal,” Probst said. “Even with that not happening this year, we still want to show our appreciation for our child nutrition staff.”

During the school building closures and transition to remote learning that started in March, the child nutrition staff members stepped up in a big way and helped serve more than 750,000 meals to students through car rider lines, the BCPS food truck and by school bus.

“Our cafeteria associates have worked endlessly and even harder than ever before continuing to feed our students in a pandemic,” said Daniel Wall, BCPS director of child nutrition. “This is the least we could do to show how thankful we are for their hard work. We can’t be more grateful for the effort they have put forth because without them many of our students would go hungry.”

“In a time where we reflect on what we are thankful for, our child nutrition staff members are definitely on the list,” BCPS Superintendent Larry Putnam said. “Children cannot learn well if their bellies are not full and we have a great team that makes sure that is not the case. Thank you to all our child nutrition workers for all you have and will do.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert