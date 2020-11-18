Cafeteria associates gifted turkeys in lieu of holiday meal

Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells K12 cafeteria staff were each given a turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The turkeys were bought by Chartwells K12. Usually, to celebrate the holidays with their work family, the child nutrition staff gathers together for a big feast in December.

But as we know, this year is different.

Aaron Probst is the senior director of dining services for BCPS and Chartwells.

“In different circumstances we would have gathered together for a meal,” Probst said. “Even with that not happening this year, we still want to show our appreciation for our child nutrition staff.”

During the school building closures and transition to remote learning that started in March, the child nutrition staff members stepped up in a big way and helped serve more than 750,000 meals to students through car rider lines, the BCPS food truck and by school bus.

“Our cafeteria associates have worked endlessly and even harder than ever before continuing to feed our students in a pandemic,” said Daniel Wall, BCPS director of child nutrition. “This is the least we could do to show how thankful we are for their hard work. We can’t be more grateful for the effort they have put forth because without them many of our students would go hungry.”

“In a time where we reflect on what we are thankful for, our child nutrition staff members are definitely on the list,” BCPS Superintendent Larry Putnam said. “Children cannot learn well if their bellies are not full and we have a great team that makes sure that is not the case. Thank you to all our child nutrition workers for all you have and will do.”