Case Farms awards two local students scholarships

Case Farms has awarded scholarships to two local children of Case Farms’ employees through its J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship program.

The recipients are Onyx Velez and Jesus Estrada. Velez is the son of Hector Velez, a corporate recruiter at the Morganton facility. Onyx, a 2020 Freedom High School graduate, will be attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Estrada is the son of Fulvia Estrada, a lab technician at the Morganton facility. Jesus, a 2018 graduate of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, will be attending Rice University and plans to major in social sciences.

“Seeking a career in the arts was a decision I made to follow my passion, but unfortunately there are not a lot of scholarships available for students seeking to follow that path,” Onyx said. “I was extremely grateful to be selected to receive the J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship from Case Farms because it will help me defray the cost of my tuition and make it easier for me to pursue my career as a vocal performer. I truly appreciate the help Case Farms is giving me.”

“I would like to thank God for opening this door and Case Farms for awarding me the J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship because it allows me to further my education without having to fret over financial barriers,” Jesus said. “It means a lot to me that other people see my ambition and want to see me excel and help make the world a better place.”

Through the program, awards are made directly to the students’ designated college or university, according to a press release from Case Farms. The scholarship was established in 2006 by Case Farms founder Thomas Shelton. The memorial scholarship aims to recognize academic excellence and achievement at school and in the community, and encourage pursuit of a post-secondary education. Case Farms has awarded more than $173,000 in scholarships to more than 60 children of its employees, according to the release.