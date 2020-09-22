 Skip to main content
CCC&TI students honored for academic achievements
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute

CCC&TI students honored for academic achievements

Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its dean’s and honors lists for the summer 2020 semester.

For the dean’s list, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Burke County students who made the dean’s list include:

» Keara Elyse Huffman, Icard

» Ciji L McCracken, Valdese

» Hayla Caroline Parker, Morganton

» Anna Brooke Suddreth, Connelly Springs

Part‐time students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the honors list.

Burke County students who made the honors list include:

» Eulalia Mariela Del Valle, Morganton

» Arthur Daniel Garner, Valdese

» Abby Her, Valdese

» Sarah Grace Lockee, Connelly Springs

» Tanner Austin Melton, Valdese

» Victoria Lynn Reece, Morganton

» Emily Elizabeth Rees, Connelly Springs

» Kimberly Dawn Williamson, Morganton

