Celebration honors work, life of deceased teacher

In a show of solidarity, the teachers were all clad in their “Wildcats Strong” T-shirts, a project which Cindy helped spearhead, according to school principal Jeannie Jandrew.

“Cindy was a planner,” Jandrew said. “She liked that cohesiveness (among staff members.) So, we wore these (T-shirts) to the visitation. We’re wearing them again today for her, because that is something that is so her.”

Jandrew said staff encouraged current and former students to write cards sharing their favorite memories and quotes of Grindstaff, or to simply wish her goodbye.

Students and families brought cards, posters, flowers, pictures and stuffed animals throughout the night, which later were presented to the family.

Toward the end of the gathering, those in attendance met on the church steps to light candles in memory of Grindstaff. Shortly after, the crowd met in a circle as a church official said a prayer.

Officials with Gibbs Chapel Wesleyan Church and Missionary Ridge Baptist Church joined those with Pleasant Ridge in directing traffic and providing Chick-fil-A for the family and coworkers.